Tom Brady’s Final Touchdown Pass Will Soon Hit the Auction Block

Tom Brady threw 624 touchdowns during his Hall of Fame career, but if you want to own that last one it’s going to cost a lot. The ball Brady threw is going up for auction. Brady retired from the NFL last week, which has sent the value of his memorabilia skyrocketing.

Leland Sports Memorabilia and Card Auctions will soon auction off the 55-yard-touchdown pass ball Tom Brady threw to Mike Evans in the Buccaneers 27-30 loss to the Rams in the playoffs. The auction goes live on Sunday and continues through March 12. Experts estimate that it will sell for $1 million. The auction house recently sold Brady’s first touchdown pass for $428,841.

You’d assume that Tom Brady would want back the final touchdown of his career, or the NFL would want it for the Hall of Fame. But Evans threw it away to a fan. That fan, who doesn’t want to be identified, said he began to sweat once he realized what he had. But he was surprised how easy it was to walk out with the ball.

“We stayed for the whole game, and I just kind of held it like a baby, and we watched them come back and lose,” the seller told ESPN on Thursday. “We stood around for a while while the players walked off the field, then I tucked it in my jacket, and we just walked out like normal. Nobody came up to us or anything.”

The seller, who lives in Florida, said he hopes the ball ends up in the NFL Hall of Fame someday.

“Whatever happens, I would love to have as many people see the football and for it to go in the Hall of Fame on display,” the seller said. “It should go somewhere everybody can enjoy it. It’s a piece of history.”

Mike Evans Gave Away Another Historic Tom Brady Before

Mike Evans gives away historic footballs like Oprah gives out cars. Earlier this season, Evans hauled in a nine-yard touchdown against the Bears and casually tossed it to a fan. He didn’t think anything of it, but that touchdown was historic. It was Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown, the most in an NFL career at that time.

Luckily for Brady, the Buccaneers realized its importance and traded for the ball with the fan who caught it, Byron Kennedy. Tampa Bay gave Kennedy two seasons tickets for the remainder of 2021 and the 2022 season, two signed Tom Brady jerseys, a Brady helmet, a signed Mike Evans jersey, game-worn cleats, and gift certificates to the team’s store. Brady sweetened the deal with a Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency was worth about $50,000 at the time, reports said of the deal.

That’s a lot for one ball, but experts said it would have gone for $750,000 at auction. Kennedy said he’s happy with his decision.

Mike Evans felt bad about tossing that one into the stands. But he doesn’t think Tom Brady cares what happened to touchdown ball No. 624.

“That one is unpredictable,” Evans told CBS Sports. “I didn’t know he was going to retire. I’m thinking we might have to throw another touchdown. I’m sure he doesn’t care about that ball in a losing effort.”