Tom Brady Has Hilarious Reaction to Super Bowl Notification

While he might be retired from the NFL, Tom Brady still has the competitive juices flowing in spades.

Tom Brady is used to participating in Super Bowls but will have to get used to watching them. Brady announced his retirement from the NFL just a few weeks ago at the age of 44. During his 22 years in the league, Brady took home seven Super Bowl victories, claiming the MVP award in five of those victories. If anyone knows about Super Bowls and how to win them — it is Tom Brady, So you can understand why he was a little perturbed when his phone notified him that it was Super Bowl Sunday over the weekend. In classic Tom Brady fashion, he uses his Instagram page to share his feelings on missing out on this year’s big game.

In his Instagram story, Tom Brady shares a scene shot of his phone notifying him that the Super Bowl is just hours away. He selects a four-letter to describe his feelings and inscribes it on the screenshot. It drew plenty of laughs from NFL fans and Tom Brady’s social media followers. Though disappointed he was not participating, Brady likely watched the Super Bowl on television. In a thriller that came down to the final minutes, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to claim the Lombardi Trophy. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was named the game’s MVP after hauling in eight catches and two touchdowns. It was the Rams who eliminated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round of the playoffs. It would be the quarterback’s last career game — or so he says.

The 2021 season showed Brady has plenty of gas left, as he turned in an MVP-caliber season.

Tom Brady Cracks Door Open For Possible Return

Though he says he is content with his retirement decision, he’s certainly not slammed the door shut on a return. In a recent appearance on the “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady says to “never say never” in regards to a return.

“I’m just going to take things as they come,” he says. “I think that’s the best way to put it. You never say never. At the same time, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now. It may change, it most likely won’t, but I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week.”

But the former NFL quarterback says he is looking forward to the next stage in his life as well.

“I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that,” he continues. “But, at the same time, I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are going to be in life. I love playing, I’m looking forward to doing things other than playing, that’s as honest as I can be.”