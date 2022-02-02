Tom Brady Has a Massive Retirement Mansion in Miami Under Construction

Well, that’s a wrap. Tom Brady, after twenty-plus seasons in the NFL, retired this week from the league. Yes, after Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams in the Division Round last week, folks wondered if that was it for Brady. With rumors swirling around his longtime teammate and friend Rob Gronkowski, folks wondered if the two would go out together. Well, it happened. Brady officially retired from the NFL and revealed the news via his personal Instagram. Now, Brady already has a massive retirement mansion under construction.

The Bradys are reportedly planning to move to the Miami home. There are just 34 other estates on the island. In 2020, the Bradys paid $17 million for the home that they tore down to create their new mansion. It is now under construction.

Patriots’ Statement on Tom Brady

Brady may have finished a Buc, but most folks will remember him for his time in New England. Brady was a legend in New England. His work with head coach Bill Belichick resulted in six Super Bowl rings and nine total appearances. He added one more ring in Tampa Bay last season. That total jumped to an astounding seven.

Robert Kraft’s statement on Brady read, “Words cannot describe the feelings I have for Tom Brady, nor adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for Tom for all he did during his career. A generation of football fans have grown up knowing only an NFL in which Tom Brady dominated. He retires with nearly every NFL career passing record, yet the only one that ever mattered to him was the team’s win-loss record. In his 20 years as a starter his teams qualified for the playoffs 19 times. He led his teams to 10 Super Bowls, winning an NFL-record seven championships.”

Brady did it all for New England.

Tom Brady’s Legacy

Kraft continued, “In a team sport like football, it is rare to see an individual have such a dominant impact on a team’s success. You didn’t have to be a Patriots fan to respect and appreciate his competitiveness, determination and will to win that fueled his success. As a fan of football, it was a privilege to watch. As a Patriots fan, it was a dream come true.”

Brady’s dominance was rare. It was unprecedented for him to succeed that much in New England. Mac Jones has big shoes to fill in New England.

Kraft concluded, “I have the greatest respect for Tom personally and always will. His humility, coupled with his drive and ambition, truly made him special. I will always feel a close bond to him and will always consider him an extension of my immediate family.”