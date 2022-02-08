Tom Brady Leaves Door Open for NFL Return: ‘Never Say Never’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady surprised a few people last week, calling it quits after 22 years in the NFL. Now, Brady is surprising even more football fans when he didn’t rule out a return to the league in a recent interview.

On Monday’s edition of the “Let’s Go!” podcast, Tom Brady seemed to hint that a return from retirement isn’t out of the question. The future Hall of Fame quarterback hosts the podcast alongside NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and sports broadcaster Jim Gray. On the podcast, Brady says he feels good about his decision to step away from the game at the age of 44. He also adds that he will “never says never” in regards to making an NFL comeback.

“I’m just going to take things as they come,” he says in discussing the matter with Fitzgerald and Gray. “I think that’s the best way to put it. You never say never. At the same time, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now. It may change, it most likely won’t, but I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week.”

This comment certainly seems to suggest that a potential comeback is very much on Tom Brady’s mind. We’ve seen numerous NFL players, Brett Favre comes to mind, announce retirement plans only to return.

“I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that,” he continues. “But, at the same time, I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are going to be in life. I love playing, I’m looking forward to doing things other than playing, that’s as honest as I can be.”

Tom Brady Cracks Open Door For Return to the NFL

Largely considered to be the greatest football player of all time, Tom Brady caught some fans off guard with last week’s retirement announcement.

Even at an age when most NFLers have long retired, Brady excelled for the Tampa Bay Bucs. Defeating father time, the quarterback put together an MVP-caliber year and led the Bucs into the playoffs once again a year after leading them to a Super Bowl victory. He threw for more than 5,300 yards and tossed 42 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. Statistically, 2021 was one of Tom Brady’s best seasons and it appeared he had plenty of gas left in the tank.

Brady and Bucs were eliminated from the NFL playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams, who will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl this Sunday.

One of the most competitive individuals on earth, Tom Brady just might get the itch to play football again. It would surprise no one to see him return to the game he so deeply loves.