Tom Brady Officially Announces His Retirement: ‘What a Journey It’s Been’

The NFL already lost one future first-ballot HOFer in Pittsburgh Steelers legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to retirement this offseason. Now, legendary New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has joined the fray and retired from the NFL as well.

Yes, after days of reporting and speculation as to what Brady was going to do this offseason after the Bucs were eliminated from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams, Brady came forward. In a new post on his personal Instagram account, the 10-time Super Bowl appearance quarterback revealed he was moving on to the next phase of his life.

In the post, Brady posted multiple screenshots highlighting his decision and all of the folks he wanted to thank who helped guide him to become one of the best quarterbacks to ever do it in the NFL. Brady wrote in the post, “This difficult for me to write, but here it goes: “I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time on other things that require my attention.”

Brady won MVP of the NFL in 2018, 2010, and 2007. In his first season with his new team in Tampa Bay, Brady guided the Bucs to a Super Bowl appearance and victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in their home stadium in Tampa Bay.

This is a developing story…