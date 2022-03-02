Tom Brady Opens Up About Future Weeks After Announcing NFL Retirement: ‘To Be Determined’

It wasn’t all that long ago that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced he was going to retire from the NFL. Is there a chance he could walk that back and play again? A recent interview he did makes it seem like that’s a possibility.

Tom Brady will likely go down as the greatest NFL player of all time. He announced earlier this year that he would be walking away from the game after 22 seasons and an incredible seven Super Bowl titles. Brady spent the first 20 years of his career in New England, but his final two seasons were as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady was taking part in the Seminole Pro-Member golf tournament recently when he appeared on SiriusXM Radio. The future Hall of Famer was asked if there was a chance we could see him in the league again.

“I’m just gonna take things as they come,” he told the outlet. “I think that’s the best way to put it, and I don’t think [with] anything you never say never.”

The Bucs quarterback is right — you never want to say never. But as things currently stand, he is happy with his decision to retire.

“At the same time, I know that I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now, but I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week.”

Has Tom Brady permanently traded in footballs for golf clubs?



Hear what Tom Brady told Taylor Zarzour yesterday at the Seminole Pro-Member@TomBrady I @NFL I @SiriusXMNFL pic.twitter.com/hRklkyCtfh — SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio (@SiriusXMPGATOUR) March 1, 2022

Does Tom Brady Have More Left in the Tank?

Rumors have been swirling for years about whether or not Tom Brady was going to retire. It seems like every single off-season we were talking about it. But now that he’s officially announced he’d be hanging up his cleats, rumors are already starting about if he is going to come back. It wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen a Hall of Fame quarterback retire and then come back.

Brady played at a very high level last season, and there’s no doubt in his mind that he could continue playing if that’s what he wanted.

“There are a lot of other people — some players who don’t necessarily have to be all in for them. I guess I’ve seen that quite a bit over the years, but I kind of, I’ve always felt for me, that’s how I had to do it. And my teammates know that I give ’em everything I can. My coaches know that. And it’s certainly not that I can’t do that. And it’s certainly not that I can’t play or continue to play, but I think there’s an important choice for me to make, and I think the choice is, everything certainly comes at a cost, and the cost is what am I missing out on other aspects of my life?”