Tom Brady Opens Up About His Retirement Decision-Making Process

As rumors continue to circulate about him retiring from the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is now opening up about his retirement decision-making process.

During the latest installment of the Let’s Go! podcast, Tom Brady declared he still hasn’t made an official decision about his future in the NFL. “I’m still going through the process that I said I was going through. Sometimes it takes some time to really evaluate how you feel. What you want to do. And I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision one way or another.”

Following reports over the weekend that the quarterback decided to officially retire from the NFL, Tom Brady’s agent Don Yee stated otherwise. “Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy,” the agent declared. Tom Brady Sr. also confirmed that his son has not made a final decision one way or another.

Tom Brady shared his thoughts about the rumors. “It’s always a good line that I’m responsible for what I say and do. And not responsible for what others say or do. I think one thing I’ve learned about sports is that you control what you can control. And what you can’t, you leave to others.”

The long-time NFL quarterback goes on to explain that we’re all currently in an era of information. He knows that people are wanting to be in front of the news often. “And I totally understand that. I understand that environment we’re in. But I think of me, it’s literally day-to-day with me. I’m just trying to do the best I can every day. Evaluate things as they come. And I’m trying to make a great decision for me and my family.”

Tom Brady Reveals What Really Motivates Him to Stay in the NFL

While continuing his chat on the Let’s Go! podcast, Tom Brady spoke about what is really motivating him to stay in the NFL. “I think my motivation for playing football is to win and be successful. And maybe there’s little parts of motivation that come from different places or what people may say or think. But I’m mostly motivated from inside and wanting to be the best for my teammates and my coaches and my organizations.”

When asked if he has any sort of timeline on when he is planning to make an announcement about his future plans, Tom Brady admits he doesn’t have anything thought out yet. “I don’t know. I’ll know when the time is right. Like I’ve always said, I’m very blessed to play as long as I have. As things have gone on in the later parts of my career, whether that was five years ago or even this year. There’s a lot of interest in when I’m going to stop playing. I understand that. It’s not that I don’t recognize that. When I know, I’ll know.”