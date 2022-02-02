Tom Brady Responds to Wife Gisele Bundchen’s Moving Message About His NFL Retirement

In the wake of his recent announcement to retire from the NFL, Tom Brady‘s wife, Gisele Bündchen, took to Instagram to congratulate the football star. Brady wasted no time thanking his wife of nearly 13 years for the heartfelt message.

Gisele shared a lengthy statement via the social media platform on Tuesday afternoon. She praised the 44-year-old quarterback calling him the “most dedicated, focused, and mentally tough person” she’s ever met.

In response to his wife’s compliments, Brady shared his own words admiring the Brazilian fashion model.

“I couldn’t do it without your love and support! You make every day of my life brighter and more fun and you challenge me to be my best in every aspect of my life. You are my biggest supporter and I love you more than anything in this world.”

Brady and Gisele Bündchen married on February 26, 2009. The power couple share two children together, daughter Vivian, 9, and son Benjamin, 12. Brady also has a 14-year-old son named Jack who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady made sure to put his family front and center in his official announcement Tuesday.

“Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career,” he wrote. “Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.”

Tom Brady announces his retirement from the NFL

The NFL star played 22 seasons in which he won a whopping seven Super Bowl titles. Many would say Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history. After 20 seasons as a New England Patriot, Brady went on to become a Tampa Bay Buccaneer in March 2020.

Leading up to the Tampa Bay versus Los Angeles game last week, Brady spoke about the importance of spending time with his family before officially calling in quits.

“I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need because they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months — to do what I need to do and I said this a few years ago. It’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always about what I want, it’s about what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next,” he said last week on his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last weekend. Shortly thereafter, Brady made the difficult decision to retire from his career as an NFL football player.