Tom Brady Trolls Himself in Message to Matt Stafford During Rams Super Bowl Parade

Tom Brady has only been away from the game for a couple of weeks, but he’s still making headlines. Just weeks after perhaps the greatest NFL quarterback of all-time retired from the league, Tom Brady trolled himself in a message to Matthew Stafford during the Rams’ Super Bowl parade.

His message had to do with a viral moment last season during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers championship parade. Tom Brady, like Matthew Stafford, enjoyed himself and kicked back for the day with a bit of the bubbly. Seeing Matthew with a Bud Light in his hand, Brady made a hilarious joke on his personal Twitter account.

Mix in a water Matt…trust me https://t.co/WEVupw2Yzl — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 16, 2022

Brady has been where Stafford was on Wednesday. He was just offering some expert advice. The man does have seven Super Bowl rings, after all. To add to it, Stafford’s Los Angeles Rams were the ones who took down the Bucs in the postseason this year in Tampa. Stafford was the last quarterback that beat Tom Brady before he retired from the NFL. The game itself was incredibly memorable with Brady coming all the way back, similar to what he did against the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl a few years prior. Alas, Brady could not finish it as Stafford came up clutch and pushed the Rams to the NFC title game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Stafford’s career has been quite different than Brady’s to this point. Unlike Brady, Stafford played in a losing situation in Detroit for over a decade. When the Los Angeles Rams traded multiple first-round picks for Stafford it was a big deal. He had not won as of yet, and it was seen as a big gamble. Well, the gamble paid off for the Rams as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady Retires

Brady shocked the world when he retired from the NFL. He made the announcement official on his personal Instagram. He wrote, “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” He continued, “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady was ready to do other things. There was nothing more that he wanted to do in the NFL after competing in 10 Super Bowls.

Brady added, “I am so proud of what we have achieved.” He concluded, “My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

Only time will tell if Brady sticks with it or he returns to the NFL at some point in the future.