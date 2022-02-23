Tom Brady Will Produce and Star in Road Trip Comedy Following NFL Retirement

Tom Brady doesn’t seem to like retirement. Less than a month after announcing he would walk away from football, he’s tackling a new challenge. Meet Tom Brady, Hollywood actor and producer.

The Hollywood Reporter says TB12 will star in and produce a new comedy with several film legends called 80 for Brady. The movie is based on a true story about four friends and die-hard Patriots fans who took a life-changing trip to Super Bowl in 2017 to see Brady play. But things don’t go as planned as they navigate their way to Houston, Texas. For reference, that’s the Super Bowl where Tom Brady lead the Pats back from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons in overtime. So, if there is any Super Bowl worth a wild road trip, it’s that one.

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field will play the four friends. Kyle Marvin, who co-wrote the script, will direct. Tom Brady was reportedly heavily involved in getting the project off the ground, THR reported.

Production on 80 for Brady will begin in the spring. Though, it’s unclear when the movie will release.

News of the movie comes only a few weeks after Tom Brady launched another retirement venture. This one is a clothing line called Brady Brand.

“Today is officially the day after three years in the making. Brady brand is officially launched,” Brady said in an announcement video. “Every item’s unique, it’s innovative, and it’s got great function and purpose.”

Tom Brady retired earlier this month after 22 seasons in the NFL. He has seven rings and nearly every quarterback record possible. He’s the GOAT. He’s also one of the most competitive people on the planet. That’s why many people close to him don’t think this retirement thing will stick.

NFL commentator Mike Giardi reached out to some of Brady’s friends and former teammates to see what they think. Their verdict? He’ll be back.

“I’ve talked to a couple of people who were with Brady in Foxboro, know him very well, and they said, ‘I don’t believe for a second that he’s done,’” Giardi said. “A lot of people feel like he was almost forced in that direction, and he doesn’t want to go in that direction just yet.”

Tom Brady says he’s left that door open. Speaking on his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady said “never say never” when the topic of returning to the NFL came up.

“I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now.”