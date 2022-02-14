Tom Brady’s Joke During Super Bowl LVI Only Helped Fuel Return Rumors

Okay, so Tom Brady retired. Or did he? There is still quite a bit of confusion, especially after his joke during the Super Bowl last night.

While tens of millions of folks turned their attention to the big game in Los Angeles, Tom Brady was also tuned in. The GOAT quarterback is used to playing in the Super Bowl, but this season fell in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Soon after, it was announced he would retire.

Then, there were reports that he wasn’t going to retire. There was a quick and simple comment made by Tom Brady on his wife’s social media post. Gisele Bundchen asked, “Who is working this weekend? Let’s do this!” Her husband, the seven-time Super Bowl champ replied, “I wish I was.” So do fans.

Just counting down the days, the hours, the minutes, the seconds till you return @TomBrady 🐐👀 ⏰ #TomBrady #Brady — Corran (@CorranTrotter) February 14, 2022

Maybe this fan is too confident?

My NFL post Super Bowl Hot Take! Matt Stafford retires and Tom Brady returns to play for the Rams. AD comes back and Rams repeat as Champs. — Mike Edwards, MS, RAA (@mikehsctiger4) February 14, 2022

While Brady would have liked to win his 8th title this year, it just wasn’t meant to be. Despite putting up numbers that would be the highlight of most QB’s careers, at 44 years old, Brady has called it quits. At least, he has for now. After that comment, there is no telling what he might do. Someone that is as competitive as he is might not be able to stay away from the competition very long.

However, don’t expect anything to change any time soon. To come out of retirement at 45 years old, which would be his age at the beginning of next season, would be tough. Despite the fact that he could compete still, aging is aging. And, it isn’t a question of “Can I?” as most players have. This is a question of, “Should I? Do I even have to? What else is there to prove?” for Tom Brady.

Tom Brady Is Retired And Focusing ‘Energy on Other Things’

Although the GOAT has stepped away from the game, Tom Brady has his eyes on other projects. While that remains to be seen, it could mean anything. Surely Brady can start up whatever business or venture he wants to. And, he knows a few folks that would also be able to invest in new projects and journeys. Brady talked about wanting to do something more than football in his retirement message.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “I have loved my NFL career, and [now] it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

There were so many messages after Tom Brady made his announcement official. While there was some confusion with the details at first, it is now clear. Next season will not include Brady in the backfield for any team.