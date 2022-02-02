Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Offers Touching Retirement Tribute: ‘What a Ride’

It was 13 years ago this month that Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen tied the knot. Now, in the wake of his retirement, Gisele offers a kind tribute.

Of course, Gisele is a great partner for Brady. She often posts supportive messages during the season and for anniversaries and birthdays. However, her husband also happens to be the GOAT of all NFL QBs ever. So, a special message was in order from the loving spouse. Bündchen took to social media to share her touching tribute.

“What a ride my love! So many memories!” the message says to start. She posted a version in English as well as in her native Portuguese. “When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!” Now, don’t we all believe that from time to time?

“You are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met,” the message continued. “You never once complained over the years about all the bruises and aches and pains. You just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader there was to all your teammates.”

Tom Brady did what no one thought was possible. Not only did he win at a high level, but he also did it for 22 years. Arguably, he could have come back and had another very successful year. He threw more passes than ever before (17 games versus 16 in the past) and had more completions than ever. Brady also managed to complete 67.45% of his passes this year, which is also a career-best.

Gisele Watched Tom Brady at His Greatest

Since the two got married back in 2009, Tom Brady won four Super Bowls, two NFL MVP awards, an NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, made two first and second-team All-Pro teams, and so much more. Meanwhile, the two had a couple of children along the way as well. Benjamin and Vivian are 11 and 9 years old, respectively.

You could argue that Brady got better since he married Bündchen. Granted, he spent 12 years of his career with Gisele versus 10 without. However, the numbers and accolades don’t lie. In 2009, Brady was still seen as the “system” QB. A guy that only made his way off of the coaching prowess of Bill Belichick. However, it was 2014-2022 that the passer solidified his place as the GOAT.

When Brady won in 2014, it was amazing. It seemed as though he was at a point in his career other quarterbacks started to decline. Then, he just kept going.

Tom Brady went on to take the 2017 and 2019 titles along with the 2021 Super Bowl after splitting from New England and heading to Tampa. GOAT status solidified. Now Tom can be the GOAT back at the house with Gisele and the kids.