Tom Cruise Reportedly in ‘Crisis Talks’ With ‘Mission Impossible’ Team

It seems like getting the next “Mission: Impossible” on the screen is proving to be quite the impossible mission, after all. The seventh installment of the popular action series starring Tom Cruise has faced its fair share of pandemic-related delays. Not only that, but it caused the overall budget of the film to dramatically skyrocket.

The “Mission: Impossible 7” movie has fought against all of these hardships over the past few years. It’s clear that Tom Cruise, as well as the director Christopher McQuarrie, are both passionate about getting this movie to its most epic potential.

Production Difficulties for ‘Mission: Impossible’

According to Variety, it’s proving to be very costly. Paramount and Skydance Media are balancing a total budget of $290 million to produce this film. This is tens of millions more than was expected to create the film. To compare, the 2018 “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” only cost $190 million to make.

Daily Mail is reporting that Tom Cruise is actually in “crisis” mode due to these very high costs. Apparently, major bosses are “starting to sweat” when it comes to these very high and unexpected costs. “Even with someone as big as Tom and these films, it’s the sort of money that has leveraged the studio heavily and bosses are desperate to start seeing things hit the screen,” a source told the news outlet.

What caused the production price to skyrocket?

Well, there are plenty of reasons. For starters, the movie was set to start shooting in Venice in February 2020. It was forced to start and stop production a total of seven different times due to the ongoing pandemic. The crew and cast members have therefore been employed over a longer period of time, which is naturally going to cost more. Also, shutting down streets and cities is no cheap task. Not to mention when you pay to shut down a street only to have to switch locations shortly after.

Delays and Added Stress for Tom Cruise

In addition, the movie has been delayed from its September 30, 2022 release to July 14, 2023. This will add interest costs to the already very high budget for the film. The eighth movie will then air on June 28, 2024, instead of in 2023.

Not to mention, Tom Cruise is already hard at work on the eighth and final film in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. He’s under a lot of stress to give his Ethan Hunt character the proper sendoff. He has been trying to top each film, which means more elaborate and amazing (and expensive) stunts and action scenes.

In the upcoming movie, you can watch as Cruise flings himself off a cliff in Norway while epically riding a motorcycle. “This is far and away the most dangerous thing I’ve attempted. I wanted to do it since I was a little kid,” he admitted to the news outlet.

It’s been a lot of stress put on both Tom Cruise and the rest of the team devoted to making the movie a reality. This likely contributed to Cruise’s very high-profile argument in December 2020 after a crew member broke the strict COVID protocol in place.