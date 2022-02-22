Tom Cruise Reportedly Wouldn’t Talk to Waitress Because He Was ‘Still in Character’

As an actor, your main job is to make it easy for the audience to immerse themselves in the world and mind of your character. Unconvincing acting is bad acting, and bad acting equals a bad movie or television show. For that reason, it’s not uncommon for actors to “get in character” and stay there. And throughout his 40-year career, Tom Cruise has done just that.

It’s undoubtedly much easier to pretend to be someone else for an extended amount of time than to switch back and forth between two different personalities. However, maintaining a fictional personality outside of the set can have unpleasant consequences. Back in 1981, a waitress had an uncomfortable interaction with a young Tom Cruise because of his dedication to his Taps character.

Tom Cruise in Taps (1981) pic.twitter.com/VngcaZeT0y — Frame Found (@framefound) November 15, 2021

In an interview with Daily Mail, Cruise’s first manager, Eileen Berlin, recounted the interaction. “The waitress asked him, ‘Aren’t you one of the [Taps] actors?'” And rather than being flattered, Tom Cruise became upset. Berlin recalled, “Tom said to us, ‘Please tell her not to ask me any questions. I’m still in character.'”

The former manager said that Tom Cruise was (and likely still is) such a perfectionist that he never experiences genuine happiness. “What I have never seen is a real display of happiness in Tommy. He was always very, very ambitious, very, very determined to be a star. And that made him a perfectionist. That’s what drove him when I managed him and I’m sure that’s what drives him now.”

Woody Harrelson Regrets Passing On Character in Tom Cruise Film

Though Tom Cruise has developed a rather unsavory reputation over the years (he was just recorded yelling at the crew of MI:7 in 2020), many of the world’s biggest actors still line up to work with him. Woody Harrelson and Tom Cruise have never worked together, but one of Harrelson’s biggest career regrets is passing up on a classic Cruise film.

Remember Jerry Maguire? The classic 90s sports flick? Well, Woody Harrelson almost got the role of tenacious sports agent Jerry Maguire rather than Tom Cruise. In an interview with Esquire, Harrelson revealed that he was picked for the role of Jerry Maguire, but turned it down. “I was offered—what’s the ‘Show me the money’ movie? ‘Jerry Maguire‘? I was offered Jerry Maguire and I said to Jim [Brooks, producer] ‘Nobody is going to give a s–t about an agent.'”

Harrelson’s prediction didn’t exactly come true. It turns out, people did care about an agent, as Jerry Maguire became one of the top films of 1996 and still remains a classic to this day. The “show me the money” scene is one for the cinema history books.