Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible: 7’ Stunts Are ‘Absurd’ & ‘Terrifying,’ According to His Costar

Simon Pegg calls Tom Cruise’s stunts both “absurd” and “terrifying.” Find out more about the seventh installment of Mission Impossible.

Fans of Tom Cruise know that he performs all of his own stunts. According to costar Simon Pegg, Cruise’s stunts in the upcoming Mission Impossible: 7 are crazier than ever. In an interview with RadioTimes.com, he discusses Tom Cruise’s death-defying stunts.

“Oh it’s absurd. I mean, the stuff he did for [Mission: Impossible] 7 was just kind of terrifying,” Pegg says. “As we always do, it’s like, how are you going to do more than that?”

Simon Pegg discusses “absurd” Tom Cruise stunt in Mission: Impossible 7https://t.co/au7IE9TIpw pic.twitter.com/nLNCW6jiu8 — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) February 2, 2022

With plans for Mission Impossible: 8 already underway, Pegg teases that there is more to come.

“And then I just saw footage of what he’s doing for 8 and it just terrifies me. I just hope they pay me anyway, you know?”

The film’s cast calls one particular stunt in the film the most dangerous that Cruise has performed yet. According to sources, one scene shows the actor jumping off a dirt bike from the side of a cliff. He’s falling from a high elevation for a few seconds before pulling his parachute.

Tom Cruise fans still have a little while to wait before the movie drops. After many delays, Mission Impossible: 7 is scheduled to be released on July 14, 2023. Mission Impossible: 8 will drop the following year, on June 8, 2024.

Watch Tom Cruise in NFL Playoffs Video

Tom Cruise appears in a very special NFL playoffs video. Getting fans excited for the AFC Championship, the actor stars in the Top Gun-themed clip. Two fighter jets slowly appear in the frame, as Cruise recites a dramatic voiceover.

Two teams coming off heart-pounding wins.



Both committed to being the BEST of the BEST.@TomCruise sets the stage for the AFC Championship. pic.twitter.com/lcPKJjZWkL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 30, 2022

“Football. America’s game. A sport that rewards hard work, dedication, and skill. A sport that challenges you to always get better, to never settle for second place. Because America doesn’t root for the timid or the scared … We root for the bold, the brave, the risk-takers that will push the very limits to succeed,” he says.

A montage of Top Gun clips and football highlights ensues. Fans are excited to see the fun commercial on their television screens. It also reminds them of the release of Top Gun: Maverick. The 2022 sequel is set to premiere in theaters on May 27, 2022. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after its premiere.

The sequel drops 35 years after the original film. Filmed in 2018, its release plan was put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. Paramount Pictures waited for movie theaters to open safely again.

Check out the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick below and let us know what you think. We sure hope the sequel does as well as its predecessor.