Tom Hanks New Comedy Pre-Sells to Sony for Record $60 Million

If you are Tom Hanks, then you are having a pretty sweet day. His upcoming comedy was sold to Sony for a record $60 million.

That will be enough to get some of his favorite fast food, too. Still, there are details to this so let’s get to it with some help from Deadline. The comedy movie is titled A Man Called Otto and that price tag is a record for worldwide right.

Expect this movie to be out around Christmas. Sony took global rights from CAA Media Finance.

Tom Hanks Will Play Lead Role In Film Adaptaion From Swedish Novel

In the movie, Tom Hanks plays Otto. This guy is a grumpy, isolated widower with staunch principles, strict routines, and a short fuse. He gives people in his neighborhood some tough times while he plays king of the hill and watches over it.

Now, Otto forms a rather unlikely friendship with new neighbors. Thus begins a process where Otto becomes a different man.

Oscar nominee David Magee will be an executive producer on the movie. Tom Hanks joins ranks again with Magee after they worked together on Finding Neverland.

Other in the cast besides Hanks are Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Marc Forster is going to direct the film. It is an adaptation of a Fredrik Backman novel and an original Oscar-nominated Swedish movie from 2017.

Sony Pictures Motion Picture Chairman, CEO Happy Over Talent Involved

Now, Fredrik Wikström Nicastro, who also was a part of A Man Called Ove, of SF Studios, will produce the film with Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson, and Playtone partners Hanks and Gary Goetzman. Forster and Renée Wolfe will serve as executive producers.

“What an amazing all-star constellation of talent: Tom Hanks in an iconic role and an exceptional director in Mark Forster; outstanding producers in Rita Wilson, Gary Goetzman and Fredrik Wikström Nicastro; exquisite screenplay from David Mcgee; a worldwide best-selling book; and our long-time partner, SF Studios,” Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group, said in a comment to Deadline. “Elizabeth Gabler, myself, and Sony have had the privilege of working with all of these giants before, but this time we feel like we hit the lottery.”

“Tom and Elisabeth’s passion for the material and vision for how to create a worldwide theatrical event blew us all away,” Nicastro said. “We couldn’t be more excited for Otto to find a home at our friends at Sony.”

Filming reportedly will start in February on location in Pittsburgh, Pa. “We are thrilled to partner with Sony,” Wilson said. “Who have consistently shown their commitment to film and filmmakers.”