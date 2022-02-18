Tom Hanks to Star in New Movie From Team Behind ‘Forrest Gump’

It’s been a very busy year or so for Tom Hanks, which makes us very, very happy.

The iconic actor has several projects currently in the works. He’s filming the “Masters of the Air” TV mini-series and also has the Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley movie, in which he plays Colonel Tom Parker, coming out in June. His IMDb page also states that he is either in the pre-production or announcement phase for “A Man Called Ove,” “No Better Place to Die,” and “Beautiful.”

Now, Variety reported that Tom Hanks will play a role in adapting the graphic novel “Here” for the big screen. To make it even more exciting, he’s bringing the dream team back together again. Hanks, Robert Zemeckis, and Eric Roth are all going to collaborate on this project. They last worked together for the classic movie “Forrest Gump,” which earned them all Oscars. Hanks won Best Actor, Zemeckis won Best Director, and Roth won Best Adapted Screenplay.

Hanks will star in this adaptation, Zemeckis will direct, and Roth is going to be writing the script.

“Here” is a graphic novel that takes place in one corner of a room. The book chronicles the different events and activities that have taken place in this small corner of the world over the course of thousands of years.

For fans of “Forrest Gump,” this is truly a full-circle moment. This team was able to create magic with the 1994 classic and could potentially create something amazing once again.

Tom Hanks has worked with both Zemeckis and Roth separately over the years, but all three have not yet reunited. Zemeckis and Hanks worked together for “Cast Away,” “The Polar Express,” and the upcoming live-action “Pinocchio” movie. Roth and Hanks worked together for “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” in 2011.

Tom Hanks is truly at a high when it comes to a huge wave of projects coming his way. His “A Man Called Otto” movie just got a $60 million acquisition by Sony Pictures. Not to mention, his role in the “Elvis” film has been something fans have been looking forward to for months now. The new trailer was released recently, which makes this another top Tom Hanks headline.

First Trailer for ‘Elvis’ Film

The official first trailer for “Elvis” arrived this week and the movie will hit theaters on June 24. The movie will focus on the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, played by Austin Butler, and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

The new video starts out with a voiceover by Tom Hanks as he plays Parker. He says, “There are some who’d make me out to be the villain of this here story. Are you born with destiny, or does it just come knocking at your door?”

The trailer then shows Elvis as a child listening to gospel music and then during his early days up on the stage, wooing fans. Once again his voice can be heard, this time saying, “At that moment, I saw that skinny boy transform into a superhero.”

The movie covers a massive timeline of Elvis’ life — from his early career, his time in the Army, the Comeback Special that changed everything, his marriage to Priscilla Presley, and his iconic Vegas years.

There seemed to always be one consistent in Presley’s life — Colonel Tom Parker.