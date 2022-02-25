Tom Holland Pitched a James Bond Movie That Hid That It Was a 007 Film

British actor Tom Holland surprised fans with the news that his James Bond pitch was set to hide something from everyone. What was it? Only that it was a 007 movie until the end of the film!

Although the actor has been in the business since 2006, his road to stardom really took off in 2016. What do you think happened then? This was the year the actor was first introduced as Peter Parker a.k.a. Spiderman in “Captain America: Civil War.” Since then. Holland continued playing the popular character in “Spiderman: Homecoming,” “Spiderman: Far From Home,” and “Spiderman: No Way Home.”

But Tom Holland’s role as the iconic superhero didn’t stop in his own movies. Peter Parker also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. Aside from “Captain America,” these movies include “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

The James Bond movie franchise also kept audiences interested over the years. Beginning over 60 years ago, Sean Connery portrayed British secret agent, James Bond. He brought this role to life in these movies between 1962 and 1983. However,

However, Connery was subsequently replaced by George Lazenby for “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” for seven films. Timothy Dalton played Bond for two films, and Pierce Brosnan played the part for four films. Most recently, fans watched Daniel Craig carry out the role through five movies. He played Bond in the final film, “No Time to Die.”

Since Craig’s departure from the franchise, who’s next to fill the iconic role?

More on Tom Holland’s James Bond Movie Pitch

In Tom Holland’s recent interview with Seth Meyers, the 25-year-old opened up about his failed James Bond movie pitch. According to the actor, he had an idea to hide that it was a 007 movie from the audience until the end of the film. However, after thinking about it, he admitted it didn’t make much sense.

“It didn’t work out quite as planned. Essentially, I’m such a big fan of James Bond. I’ve loved Daniel Craig’s movies,” Holland said. “And I just thought: If they were to move on it would be really exciting to see how James Bond becomes James Bond. So, I pitched this idea for a movie, which is kind of a stupid idea. Essentially you wouldn’t tell the audience that it was a James Bond movie until the end, but from a marketing point of view, that’s a nightmare. Like that just doesn’t make any sense.”

If only Sony and MGM decided to move forward with Holland’s pitch. Is it just me, or does his idea relate to the Marvel franchise’s after-credits surprises?

Either way, several others have responded positively to the concept of exploring a young James Bond after Daniel Craig’s portrayal of the famous British spy. The idea is now out there, so it’s up to Hollywood to take the next step.