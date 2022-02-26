Tony Danza Lands Role in New 20th Century Movie for Hulu

Former Who’s the Boss star Tony Danza is having quite the month! The longtime actor has certainly been in demand as of late. And now, Danza will be adding a Hulu original to his resume; as he has just joined the cast of the Hulu original production Darby Harper Wants You to Know.

This adaptation is created by 20th Century Studios exclusively for Hulu. Also starring in the upcoming Hulu film are Riele Downs, Auli’i’ Cravalho, Asher Angel, Chosen Jacobs, and Derek Luke.

Darby Harper Knows Some Unusual Things

Darby Harper Wants You to Know follows a character named Darby Harper (Downs) who suffered a near-death experience as a child. From this traumatic event, Harper gains the ability to see ghosts.

Making the most of the unusual situation, Riele Downs’s Darby Harper decides to start a side business; helping wayward local spirits in her spare time. However, Darby Harper faces the biggest challenge in her little business when she is tasked with helping the most popular girl in her high school, Capri, fit into the living world once again.

Tony Danza Is Making A Big Splash On the Small-Screen Lately

There is little information as of yet regarding the role Tony Danza will be taking on in this Hulu exclusive. However, knowing the longtime actor, we’re sure it will be an unforgettable role! In fact, Tony Danza has been featured in a lot of recent shows on both network and streaming services.

Recently, Tony Danza starred in Netflix’s hit series, Good Cop. He’s also set to guest-star in tonight’s episode of Blue Bloods. In this Friday, February 25 episode, Tony Danza portrays Lt. Raymond Moretti.

Is There More Than Meets the Eye To Danza’s ‘Blue Bloods’ Case?

In the upcoming episode titled Allegiance, Danza’s Lt. Moretti is the victim of a seemingly random shooting. However, early promos for the upcoming episode suggest there may be a lot more to Moretti’s story than meets the eye.

As it turns out, lieutenant Moretti, despite being a decorated cop, may have ties to organized crime. And, Blue Bloods’ Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is determined to get to the bottom of it.

If Frank Reagan’s suspicions regarding the mysterious attack on Tony Danza’s lieutenant Moretti are correct, it could certainly complicate the Blue Bloods investigation. But, there are certainly a few directions this storyline could go. One of these arcs could include some intricate planning. Potentially placing the lieutenant into protective custody as he helps take down a crime syndicate.

Would Frank Reagan strike a deal with Moretti if he has connections to a major crime syndicate? Will Moretti head into the trenches working on an undercover sting to take on a syndicate from the inside? Well, answers to all these questions and so much more will come during the premiere of Allegiance tonight on CBS!