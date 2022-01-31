Tony Romo Gets Roasted on Twitter Following Bengals Analysis

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to the Super Bowl, folks. In what was a huge come-from-behind upset Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium, the sports world is buzzing about Joe Burrow and the underdog Bengals. However, one of the other storylines following the game was the broadcast analysis by CBS’s color commentator and former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo. Yes, the former Cowboy got roasted on Twitter following his analysis in the Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

It all had to do with the Chiefs’ last drive in regulation versus the Bengals. Kansas City only needed a field goal to tie to send the game to overtime. If they were to score quickly, though, the thought from Romo was that it would at least give the Bengals the opportunity to get the ball back in Joe Burrow’s hands one more time to go win it.

This would have been a bold decision by Cincinnati, as the team had completely shut down star quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second half. For reference, Mahomes posted a second-half passing clip of just 3.1 YPA in the second half against that Cincy defense. This is where the disconnect happened for folks on Twitter and Tony Romo.

Bengals Don’t Let Kansas City Score

One user wrote on Twitter about Romo’s analysis, “#NeverForget Tony Romo suggesting the Bengals—who were winning by 3—might want to let the Chiefs score a touchdown from the 9 yard line with under a minute left so they could get the ball back. Perhaps the single worst piece of football analysis ever uttered on air.”

It was harsh criticism from some folks on Romo suggesting that the Bengals let the Chiefs score at the end of the game. However, a lot of that may have come from what happened in the game the previous week. Yes, the Bills gave the ball back to Mahomes with just 13 seconds left to get the Chiefs into field-goal range and send it to overtime. Buffalo could not contain the former Texas Tech QB and the Chiefs sent it to overtime where they got the ball first and won it in OT.

The same could have played out for the Bengals on Sunday. They lost the coin toss to Kansas City. The Chiefs got the ball first, but through a pick that gave Cincy a chance. Burrow proceeded to drive down the field and put the Bengals in prime position to win the ball game. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson remained perfect and sent the team to their first Super Bowl in 33 years.

Had the Bengals allowed Kansas City to get in for a touchdown and take the lead late, that might not have been the case, as fans pointed out on Twitter Sunday. It worked out for Cincy, though.