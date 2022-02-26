‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Composer Talks Accidentally Developing Theme Song

The original Top Gun is known for many things and one of them is an incredible soundtrack. It’s only natural to expect the same in the sequel, but funnily enough, the film’s theme song happened accidentally.

You often hear some of the best things aren’t by design and that appears to be the case with Top Gun: Maverick’s main theme. Composer and musician Johnny Marr spoke to Variety about upcoming projects. In the interview, the outlet asked if there was any upcoming film music he could talk about and he mentioned Top Gun: Maverick. That was already news but he also said he made the movie’s theme almost entirely by accident.

“I’ll tell you, I don’t think I’ve mentioned this anywhere yet, but I don’t see why not,” Marr said. “Almost by accident, I just did the theme to the new Top Gun [Top Gun: Maverick]. I think there was some issue with how the theme was sounding, and I was around and I have a guitar. It really was as simple as that. I haven’t seen the movie in its entirety.”

Elaborating, Johnny Marr states he didn’t compose the film’s soundtrack, just the theme. That honor goes to Hans Zimmer and Harold Faltermeyer, who did the original movie’s soundtrack.

“I didn’t do the score, I just played the theme. Hans had something to do with it because he was a friend of Harold Faltermeyer. Harold Faltermeyer was who I got the music from, but then Harold Faltermeyer wasn’t doing it. But anyway, that’s the only movie news I’ve got to report. I suppose as news goes, it could be worse. I was presented with the thing and they wanted me to make it sound epic. I was like, sure, okay, I can do that!”

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Gets Fans Excited for the Sequel

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel many have waited three decades for. This applies to more than just the fans though, with a star from the movie expressing his own excitement about it.

A few weeks ago, Variety also had the chance to speak with Manny Jacinto who plays Fritz in the film. Production delays, release date changes, and the pandemic slowed it down, but it’s finally coming to theaters on May 27 and Jacinto has nothing but praise for Tom Cruise and the movie itself.

“It was so fun,” he began. “I mean, man, we shot that three years ago. Before that, 30 years was the first one. 33 years people have been waiting… I can’t wait. I mean, Tom does not disappoint. It was incredibly fun to shoot it, if I can remember it. It was the best experience and I’m so, so excited for people to check it out.”