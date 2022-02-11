‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Teases Long-Awaited Sequel

This Top Gun: Maverick star is telling fans that the long-awaited sequel will be worth the wait: “Tom does not disappoint.”

Fans have been waiting three decades for the Top Gun sequel. After production delays and release date changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film is finally hitting theaters on May 27, 2022. While some fans’ patience are wearing thin, one Top Gun: Maverick star says that the sequel is worth the wait.

Manny Jacinto plays Fritz in the new film. In an interview with Variety, the young actor commends Tom Cruise for his work. He is excited for movie-fans to finally see it for themselves.

“It was so fun,” he begins. “I mean, man, we shot that three years ago. Before that, 30 years was the first one. 33 years people have been waiting… I can’t wait. I mean, Tom does not disappoint. It was incredibly fun to shoot it, if I can remember it. It was the best experience and I’m so, so excited for people to check it out.”

From looking at the post’s reactions and comments, it looks like fans are excited to see Manny Jacinto in his role as well. With still a few months to go before the premiere, little teasers like this are continuing the movie’s buzz.

Watch the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick below.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Encourages Tom Cruise

It took some convincing for Tom Cruise to step back into his role as Maverick. Director Joseph Kosinski says that he told Cruise that the storyline would center around his character’s new journey. Maverick is no longer the 20-something navy pilot that he used to be. He is in his 50s, and is still learning new things about himself and his career. In the sequel, Maverick is an instructor at the Top Gun Academy.

“I wanted it to be a rite of passage story like the first film. Obviously, Maverick in that film was in his early twenties and now he’s in his fifties. It had to be a different journey, but it was important it was a journey for a man at a different part of his life. We think of Top Gun as an action film, but I think of it as a drama. It has some incredible action scenes in it, but there is a drama at the center of it,” Kosinski says.

Rather than focusing on a love story this time around, the story centers around Maverick and his student protégée, played by Miles Teller.

“That was the thing that felt like the storyline that we would be able to sink our hooks into emotionally and the thing that would get Tom excited about getting into this character again.”