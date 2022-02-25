‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Will One Original Character Make an Appearance?

With the highly-anticipated “Top Gun: Maverick,” the question remains if one original character will make his return to the franchise in style.

Screen Rant pondered star Val Kilmer’s role as Iceman in the upcoming film.

I mean, there’s no good reason to kick off the original Iceman Val Kilmer, right? It’s only been 35 years since the original film.

Now, in May, we’ll get to find out how much of Kilmer shows up in the new long-delayed film.

Trailer Scares Fans Into Thinking Iceman Dies

As much as the first Top Gun film was about Tom Cruise’s Maverick, Kilmer’s “Iceman” made an impression on many.

The pilot turned into the perfect rival for Maverick, and his arrogance, perfectionism, and naval pilot look also made that original movie. Iceman kind of grounded Maverick’s character, too.

Kilmer’s throat cancer battle is well-documented, and many fans wonder how much his Iceman character will play into this new movie. But you can’t kill the man early. That would break the hearts of many Baby Boomers and Gen X fans.

So, how should Iceman die? Well, not as a test pilot either. That is if he’s still flying. Maybe he’s an instructor now at Top Gun.

At the same time, if Iceman died outside of an action sequence or for a silly reason, that would stink. In Kilmer’s movie, “Val,” the actor talked about coming up with his backstory for the film. That included having an obsessive father who pushed him to be the best.

Maverick had Iceman’s back in the first film. Maybe, Kilmer’s character returns the favor. It’s been 35 years.

I guess the dream would be for both men to survive the film. Maybe Maverick and Iceman end up in a nursing home playing volleyball, er, pickleball, or something. But we’ll see.

Other Characters Not Returning

Several characters from the first film are returning in this upcoming film. But not the original actors. Not even Meg Ryan.

Kelly McGillis, who played Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood, told Entertainment Tonight in 2019 that the movie’s producers did not invite her back for a cameo or anything. The 65-year-old actress said it was because she was “old and I’m fat, and I look age-appropriate for what my age is, and that is not what that whole scene is about.”

She added, “I’d much rather feel absolutely secure in my skin and who and what I am at my age, as opposed to placing a value on all that other stuff.”

Also, 86-year-old Tom Skerritt, who played Viper in the original movie, is not back for this movie. IMDb said the character could have retired or got dishonorably discharged for giving Maverick classified information in the original film. Or Viper could just be dead. Who knows? But Skerritt is still a working actor, having played in “Catch The Bullett” in 2021 with the late Jay Pickett.