‘Twin Peaks’ Creator David Lynch Sends Message to Vladimir Putin: ‘What You Sow You Shall Reap’

This week, all eyes around the world have been on the actions of Russia and Vladimir Putin against Ukraine. The story is still developing by the hour with countries all over the world announcing how they’ll approach the matter. Some celebrities have also publicly spoken out against Putin’s actions this week. One of which is the creator of “Twin Peaks” David Lynch who sent a message to Vladimir Putin that said, “What you sow you shall reap.”

Lynch had a strong message for Putin on his personal YouTube page. Every day, Lynch posts a new daily weather report on the page. He said in the video, “Mr. Putin, we are as human beings charged as to how we treat our fellow man.”

He continued, “And there is a law of nature, a hard and fast law for which there are no loopholes and no escaping it, and this law is what you sow you shall reap. And right now Mr. Putin you are sowing death and destruction. It’s all on you. The Ukrainians didn’t attack your country. You went in and attacked their country. All this death and destruction is going to come back and visit you, and in this big picture we are involved in, there is an infinite amount of time, life after life after life, for you to reap what you are sowing.”

Quite strong words from the legendary director on the events in Ukraine this week.

David Lynch on “Twin Peaks”

The program “Twin Peaks” was one of the biggest of its time. It was so large that it eventually came back after being canceled in the early ’90s on Showtime. Because of the show’s inherent mystery, lots of folks have always been curious about how everything works in that mysterious town. They want to know how it all works, especially with characters like the Log Lady.

Lynch told Indie Wire, “No, but the thing is I love is the fact that people are thinking, and I say everybody’s conclusion they come up with is valid. We’re all like detectives. We want to figure things out. Life, you know, we want to figure out life, and we want to figure out what’s going on, so it’s beautiful. It’s beautiful that people are thinking.”

Lynch is a fan of that mystery and how fans view it. He wants fans to be like detectives searching for clues trying to figure out how it all works. For instance, how does BOB work? Plus, there are so many different supporting characters that make the show very interesting. Agent Dale Cooper became one of the most interesting characters on television because of Lynch’s work on “Twin Peaks” those years ago.