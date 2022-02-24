Two Teenagers Arrested in Death of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ Star’s Son

Two teenagers were taken into custody this week in connection with the shooting death of Harley Shirley. He’s the son of Lizard Lick Towing star Ronnie Shirley.

The Johnston Country Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina reported over the weekend that one person had died after a shooting during a memorial balloon release last Thursday. The memorial going on was in honor of Xavier Smith who was killed in a crash earlier this month. Smith’s family told law enforcement that after they heard shots ring out just outside their home, several men jumped into a car and drove away.

Not long after responding to that, deputies got another call. This time, there were victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Sheetz convenience store in Garner, a suburb of Raleigh home to just over 31,000 people. It was there they located 21-year-old Harley Shirley, the son of Lizard Lick Towing star Ronnie Shirley. Harley was pronounced dead at the scene. In addition, a 20-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital with a serious gunshot wound where she is still recovering.

On Wednesday, officials say that they have arrested two teenage suspects. A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old are being charged with murder and attempted murder. According to reports, the 16-year-old was arrested on Saturday while the 17-year-old was booked on Tuesday. Police have yet to release the suspects’ names publicly just yet, but they did confirm that both teens are from the area.

‘Lizard Lick Towing’ Family Members Speak Out

It’s the worst possible news imaginable for a parent. After the news broke about the death of Harley Shirley, Lizard Lick Towing issued a statement on its official Facebook page.

“We ask at this time for your prayers and for your respect of the privacy of the family. Ron and Amy will be making a post in a few days with details they wish to share. Please know that their faith in God is what is carrying them through this horrible situation.”

Ronnie Shirley himself has since spoken up about what happened to his son. He made a similar post on his own personal Facebook page.

“He’s at peace now — waiting on the rest of us to arrive at those gates,” he said. “We will be there soon Big Shur — and will always cherish the times we had while you were with us son.”

Ronnie Shirley’s daughter, and Harley’s sister, Lexy Shirley, also posted a heartbreaking message on her Facebook profile.

“I can’t believe that a cowardly excuse of a human stole you from us. I can’t even truly put into words how I feel; my heart is shattered, and I need one of your hugs more than ever.”