‘Uncharted’ Proves Audiences Are Ready for New Adventures, Winning Box Office

Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland’s latest action hit “Uncharted” once again strikes gold at the domestic and global box offices.

For the second week in a row, “Uncharted” takes the No. 1 spot at the box office and earns over $23 million. This bumps up its total domestic gross to nearly $83.4 million for the past week or so that it’s been out. This info comes courtesy of CinemaBlend, who admits that the new action flick doesn’t face much competition in theaters.

Holland’s other wildly popular film, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” has stayed in the top three ever since it came out on Dec. 17. Since “Uncharted” was released, the Spider-Man film only dropped from number one to number three at the box office. But it’s still pulling in impressive numbers week after week.

The only other competition to the Wahlberg-Holland film is “Dog,” Channing Tatum’s family-friendly comedy. “Dog” earned over $10 million at the box office this past weekend, settling itself above Spider-Man but below “Uncharted.”

From the looks of it, “Uncharted” won’t face true competition until this coming weekend. On March 4, Matt Reeves’ highly-anticipated “The Batman” hits theaters. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the Robert Pattinson-led comic book movie for months. It’ll definitely overtake Wahlberg’s film this weekend, but that doesn’t mean “Uncharted” will drop to the bottom of the box office list.

Mark Wahlberg’s film already earned $17 million more in its opening weekend than predictions estimated. And this past weekend, box office totals dropped less than 50%. There’s still hope yet for the action film in the coming weeks.

Sony CEO Describes ‘Uncharted’ as ‘New Hit Movie Franchise

Given the box office success of “Uncharted,” the film’s executives are excited to expand upon that success. Tom Rothman, CEO of Sony Pictures, sent out a memo to his colleagues over President’s Day Weekend to celebrate the success of Mark Wahlberg’s film and others produced by the studio.

“It is Presidents Day in America. But we are open in most places around the world today and we have another global triumph to celebrate,” Rothman wrote, per Deadline. “With over $100M in box office worldwide in just one weekend, and a 90% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Uncharted is a new hit movie franchise for the company.”

Those are bold words. And a good indication that we will see Wahlberg and Tom Holland again on our screens very soon.

“This marks a great victory for every single division of the company, as the film was our first major production entirely shut down by the advent of Covid,” Rothman continued. “Yet we persevered to complete a picture the audience loves and marketed and distributed it with strategic verve worldwide, despite the pandemic.”

The Sony CEO concluded, “The ensuing impact is proof once again of the unmatched cultural power of real movies… Uncharted is yet another blow to the theatrical naysayers and further proof of the efficacy of our model.”