Undertaker Headlining WWE Hall of Fame Class at WrestleMania 38

Since his debut in 1990, The Undertaker has become a professional wrestling icon, reaching a level of popularity seldom few have achieved. Though Taker has been saying he’s “almost done” since the late 90s, it appears that he’s finally ready to hang up his boots and trench coat and walk away from the squared circle for good. To honor his contributions to WWE and the world of professional wrestling at large, WWE has given him the headlining position in the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

This ceremony, taking place ahead of the annual WrestleMania event, provides an opportunity for today’s Superstars to celebrate the performers who came before them. At its inception, fans were unable to attend but are now welcome to join in the festivities.

As WrestleMania 38 is taking place in Dallas, Texas, there’s no better place for The Deadman to say his goodbyes. Undertaker, aka Mark Calaway, is a Houston native who’s always been open about his love for The Lone Star State.

There’s no question that Taker has given everything to WWE and professional wrestling. Calaway’s wife, fellow wrestler Michelle McCool, said the following of his retirement. “With Mark doing this for 30-plus years at this point, having 15-plus surgeries, both of his hips replaced, I don’t think they truly understand what it takes for him to get prepared to go out and wrestle a match, and he does it all for the love of the business.”

Fellow Superstars Celebrate Undertaker Ahead of Hall of Fame Ceremony

From the classic Undertaker to the chilling leader of the Ministry of Darkness to the American Badass biker, Taker has evolved over the years to fulfill the needs and interests of fans. This adaptability, paired with his undeniable star power, led to a historic 30-year career. During his time in WWE, Undertaker built a 21-0 streak at WrestleMania and held seven World Championships.

Along with quantifiable achievements, Taker also won an intangible prize: the love and respect of fans and fellow wrestlers alike. In addition to WWE itself, WWE Superstars expressed their love and admiration for The Undertaker following the HOF announcement.

WWE Legend, Trish Stratus, took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message about Taker. “As a kid, I was captivated by his awe-inspiring entrances and now he enters the WWE Hall of Fame to be forever immortalized. A legend. An icon. There will NEVER be another so impactful. Thank you, Undertaker.”

Glenn Jacobs, better known as Kane in the wrestling world, spent years as The Undertaker’s evil half-brother on WWE TV. Together, they created some of wrestling’s most iconic moments. Jacobs said of Taker’s HOF induction, “Undertaker is my favorite WWE Superstar of all time. And Mark Calaway is one of my favorite people of all time. Congratulations on this so deserved honor!”

We have no doubt that the American Airlines Center will explode with “Thank you, Taker” chants from thousands of fans and performers alike come April 1st.