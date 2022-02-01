‘Urban Cowboy’ Series in Development at Paramount+

While some people may have mixed emotions about all the remakes, reboots, adaptations, and spin-offs happening in Hollywood, some just sound too good to be upset over.

That includes a brand new adaptation that will have honky tonk lovers feeling over the moon.

According to Deadline, there is going to be an adaptation series coming to Paramount+ of the feature film “Urban Cowboy.”

This popular romantic Western movie from 1980 features John Travolta and Debra Winger. The director is James Bridges. This new project is going to be from James Ponsoldt and Benjamin Percy. Ponsoldt is the writer and director most known for his work on “The Circle,” the movie that starred Tom Hanks and Emma Watson.

The two also worked on the 2022 Sundance film called “Summering.” It’s a coming-of-age movie that focuses on a group of middle schoolers that are about to enter high school. They are learning what it means to grow up during this very strange phase in their lives.

So what exactly is this new project going to look at?

The original film told the story of the relationship between Buford Uan “Bud” Davis and Sissy. They went from being enemies to having an unforgettable romantic bond. The movie is also mostly centered around an iconic honky tonk club in Texas, Gilley’s Club. The movie also was choreographed by Patsy Swayze and helped launch her career as a film choreographer. She is the mother of Patrick Swayze, who knows a thing or two about “Dirty Dancing.”

Now, this Paramount+ adaptation is going to focus on Bud’s life before the events that take place in the film.

That means we’ll see his journey on a small farm and how he eventually decided to move to Houston, a rather large city. For fans of 1980s country music, you’ll certainly love this series. This new project really delves into that unique musical scene that helped shape the music world as a whole.

Reboots and the Legacy of ‘Urban Cowboy’

This isn’t the first time people attempt to breathe new life into “Urban Cowboy.”

A series reboot was once in the works back in 2015 that would have focused on the equally iconic Latin music world instead.

For Paramount+, reboots are a part of the game. The streaming platform is giving fans reboots of other popular movies like “The Parallax View,” “Fatal Attraction,” “The Italian Job,” “Love Story,” and “Flashdance.”

As for the original “Urban Cowboy,” the film is often credited for rescuing Travolta’s career during a rough patch. Not only that, but it also set newcomer Winger on the path to becoming a three-time Oscar-nominated star. The movie, which targeted a very particular crowd at the time, was one of the top movies of the summer.

Some of the artists featured in the movie were Anne Murray, Boz Scaggs, Johnny Lee, Anne Murray, and Kenny Rogers.