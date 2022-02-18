USFL Gives First Look at Team Uniforms, Details Upcoming Draft Order

The USFL took another step towards serious spring football Thursday when the league unveiled its uniforms and announced its draft order.

If you’re late to the spring football news, the United States Football League is a revamped pro league from the 1980s. Call it a second-chance league or one featuring players who simply want any opportunity to reach their dreams of pro football. It all scratches a nostalgia sports itch as it revives what once was a non-traditional football experiment. After all, the old USFL helped the careers of Herschel Walker, Jim Kelly, Steve Young, Doug Flutie, Reggie White, and Sam Mills. And Donald Trump owned a team.

The USFL showed off each team’s new uniforms throughout the day. Because it’s a sports league kicking off in 2022, each team revealed their new look on Twitter.

All 8 USFL home jerseys

We’ve Got Your USFL Basics to Prep for April Opener

Here are some of the USFL basics. There will be eight teams divided into two divisions of four. The North Division teams are the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars and Pittsburgh Maulers. The south features the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits.

The USFL launches April 16 with a game featuring the New Jersey Generals against the Birmingham Stallions. Football fans still are celebrating the Super Bowl, with the Los Angeles Rams easing past the upstart Cincinnati Bengals for the 23-20 victory. But by the time the USFL debuts, football fans will have been without games for two months. Will there be a market for a new spring league? We’ll soon find out.

Fox and NBC will simulcast the league opener. It’s the first time two competing networks will come together to broadcast the same game since Super Bowl I. That day, CBS and NBC broadcast Green Bay’s 35-10 win over Kansas City. Fox Sports, which runs the USFL, will do the game. NBC is set to provide coverage for pre-game, halftime and post-game.

League Will Draft Players Next Week

Who are the players who will be competing in the league? Brian Woods, USFL president, told the Philly Voice that the league has a database of about 3,000 players. College sophomores also will be eligible for the league. Woods said there are up to 20 players in the database who could leave college early for the spring league.

“There will be some rising juniors, some current college players who will be playing in the USFL this year that will forego their junior year in college to play in the USFL,” Woods said. “There will also be NFL players off practice squads and guys that are coming off active rosters that were not re-signed this spring that will be participating.

“We’ll also have players who were in NFL training camps the last two or three years that will make up a good number of players in this league. I would say it’s good talent, which will produce a very, very good product that fans can expect from the USFL.”

The draft is a two-day event starting Tuesday. USFL conducted its draft lottery, Thursday. The Michigan Panthers secured the first pick. Training camp follows in a month.

The first 8 #USFLDraft picks are SET



The countdown to the inaugural Draft starts now!

The city of Birmingham will host all the regular season USFL games. They’ll be split between Protective Stadium or Legion Field. However, the playoffs are scheduled for Canton, Ohio adjacent to the NFL Hall of Fame.