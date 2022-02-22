Van Jefferson Reveals Fitting Name for Son After Super Bowl Win

Some kids name themselves. That’s what happened with the Rams Van Jefferson’s newborn son. Jefferson’s wife went into labor at halftime during the Super Bowl. The boy arrived just after his dad won his first championship.

“We decided on Champ Jefferson,” he told PEOPLE magazine. “It’s very fitting. That’s very fitting for the type of situation we just had.”

Van Jefferson and his wife Samaria told the TODAY show days after the big game that they were also considering another Super Bowl-inspired name.

“After he was born, Van walked into the room, and he said, ‘I have a great idea for a name: Wynn Jefferson,'” Samaria said. “We’re torn between Wynn and Miles Jefferson.”

Wynn isn’t bad, but Champ has a nice ring to it. Not unlike Jefferson’s Super Bowl title which comes with a ring.

The story of Champ’s birth was one of the highlights of this year’s Super Bowl. Cameras captured the moment Van Jefferson found out after the game that his wife had gone into labor. He leaned down to their 5-year-old daughter, Bella, to break the news and then sprinted to his car.

“It was a great day, bro. I got three prizes today. My wife, my son, and the Super Bowl,” he said on Instagram Live.

Van Jefferson’s Wife Told Rams Staff Not to Tell Him About Labor

Samaria Jefferson knew she could go into labor during the Super Bowl. She was 40 weeks pregnant, but her due date wasn’t for four more days. She prayed she would be able to watch Van, her high school sweetheart, lift the Lombardi Trophy in person.

“Just like any other game, I’m going to be there this Sunday, and I’m going to stay calm … and pray to God my water doesn’t break,” Samaria Jefferson said before the game. “I am 100 percent going to be there. I would not miss this moment for anything.”

But by kickoff, she knew it would be a photo finish. Her contractions had started, but she played through the pain. She knew how hard her husband had worked to get here.

“I just knew I wanted to push through for as long as I could,” she told TODAY. “I was wincing in pain, … and watching Van.”

At halftime, she knew it was time. Champ wanted to see his dad win the Super Bowl too. So the Rams support staff rushed her by ambulance to the hospital. But they weren’t allowed to tell Van about it until after the game. Samaria made them promise.

“He is going to play. He is going to keep playing,” she said. “I said, ‘You play. I’ll see you at the hospital afterward.’ That’s what it is. I will never take that moment away from him.”