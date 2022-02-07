Vin Diesel Teases ‘Great Cast Additions’ and Other Details About ‘Fast and Furious 10’

Vin Diesel hyped up the next installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, including a few new cast members joining the “family.”

“Sending you all positivity on this incredible Sunday,” Diesel said in an Instagram video. “[The kids and I] just watched NASCAR here in L.A.. It was great seeing my boys Ice Cube and Pitfall perform. It was a real fun event, and congrats to Joey [Logano] for winning. Congrats to all you drivers for getting out there and having some fun. We’re all in that racing mindset now since we are minutes away from the start of principal photography on Fast 10. And we have great cast additions that [are] going to make this episode really, really, really exciting. Sending you all love and light and positivity. Happy creative Sunday.”

Fast and Furious 10 is slated for an April 2023 release. Confirmed cast members returning include Diesel, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and Michelle Rodriguez. Joining the cast is fan-favorite actor Jason Momoa. Perhaps, Diesel is hinting that we may be seeing Ice Cube or Pitbull somewhere down the line. Probably not, but either could easily join the fold.

Unfortunately, however, one major star will not be making a return. Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson was already a big name when he joined the Fast and the Furious franchise in its fifth installment. Since Fast 5, Johnson returned for three sequel films and received a spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw. He starred alongside Jason Statham who also originated his character in the main series.

Fast and Furious Star Opens Up About Feud With Vin Diesel

The primary reason Johnson will not return to Fast and Furious is because he and Diesel have a well-publicized feud. Though rumors circulated that the two didn’t get along, the first confirmation came from Johnson himself.

“My female co-stars are always amazing and I love ’em,” Johnson posted. “My male co-stars however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken sh— to do anything about it anyway. Candy a—es.”

He then continued: “And the best way that I can describe a candy ass is: Life is so much easier, I have found, when you are not full of shit. And a candy ass is completely full of sh–.”

Even so, Johnson admitted he regretted airing their dirty laundry in public. However, he did find support amongst the production team. He later said: “It caused a firestorm. Yet interestingly enough it was as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note.”

“At the end of the day, that goes against my DNA,” he continued. “I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bulls— from the public. They don’t need to know that. I mean what I said. For sure. I mean what I say when I say it. But to express it publicly was not the right thing to do.”

Johnson also revealed that he and Diesel had a conversation about their feud, but they’re still not going to be making friendship bracelets any time soon.

“He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum,” Johnson stated. “And agreed to leave it there.”