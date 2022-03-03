‘Walker’ Crew Pokes Fun at Jensen Ackles’ Acting Past

The crew of Walker certainly has a sense of humor!

Actor and director Jensen Ackles is directing an episode of the hit drama series. His former Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki stars as Walker himself on the show so it is quite the epic reunion. Reportedly, he is set to direct Season 2 Episode 14, but this has not been confirmed.

He has been sharing updates from the set and daily photos of his director’s chair that features unique names on it.

On the first day of directing Walker, Ackles came to set to discover his chair with the name “Dean Winchester”. For any Supernatural fans out there, you’d know that Dean is the name of his character for the last fifteen years.

Day two did not disappoint. The crew added the chair “Soldier Boy,” which is the name of his character on the Amazon Prime hit series The Boys.

On the third day, he shared a photo of his seat with the caption, “This is ridiculous”. This time it read “Alan & Donna’s son” which are the names of his parents. Hopefully, we can see this tradition continue and make it through Ackles’ entire list of IMDB credits. Stay tuned to find out what episode he will be directing!

A New Face on ‘Walker’

Jared Padalecki and Larry Teng will be joined by newcomer Justin Johnson Cortez to Walker: Independence.

An initial pilot is being constructed for a spinoff of Walker from The CW. Ironically, it’s a spinoff of a spinoff from the original Chuck Norris series, Walker: Texas Ranger. The Western hype has been real and while the show is in its second season, they are gearing up for the potential new show.

Justin Johnson Cortez will be playing the role of Calian. His character is a member of a Native scouting party outside of the town of Independence. The town is where the family’s story takes place. Essentially, Calian will be the liaison between the Indigenous people and settlers. His character is said to investigate the lives of these new White pioneers.

Furthermore, the new series will act as the origin story for the Walker family and Cordell. Similar to how 1883 was created based on Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone.

Finally, in real life, Cortez is an Indigenous American of Yaqui Tribe descent. He previously guest-starred on shows including 9-1-1: Lone Star and Lucifer.