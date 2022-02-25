‘Walker: Independence’: Justin Johnson Cortez Cast in the CW Spinoff

While Jared Padalecki and Larry Teng look for their American frontier, Walker: Independence has added Justin Johnson Cortez to the cast.

For those that don’t know, a pilot is being put together for a new spinoff of The CW’s Walker. Which is itself a reboot of the old Chuck Norris series, Walker: Texas Ranger. The CW and Padalecki have a very strong relationship. While the current series is just in Season 2, it seems that the network wants to capitalize off of the Western hype.

Let’s face it, Westerns are back in style. With Justin Johnson Cortez joining the cast, things are starting to shape up. Cortez will be tasked with playing Calian. He is a member of a Native scouting party just outside of the town of Independence, which is where the family finds itself after the trip west.

Calian is going to be the connection between the settlers and the Indigenous folks that live around the town. He will be a curious character, that looks to investigate the way of life of the white pioneers. Walker: Independence might sound like another Cowboys and Indians tale, but I think that they are wanting to do more than just that. Audiences are expecting new and exciting stories of the west, not rehashed cliches.

This series is planning on doing an origin story for Cordell and the Walker family. So, much like 1883, we are going to head to the frontier and the late 1800s. Cordell’s ancestor, Abby Walker, a Bostonian makes the trip with her husband. However, things quickly end up going south when he is killed. Abby survives and makes her way to Texas after that. There, she finds Independence and all of the diverse characters there.

Walker: Independence will have to prove itself.

‘Walker: Independence’ Actor Cortez is Indigenous American

What makes the casting of Cortez so great is the fact that he is an Indigenous American. The actor has had a few notable roles already and this could be one that makes him a household face and name. Of Yaqui Tribe descent, the actor has guest-starred on Fox shows in the past. That includes 9-1-1: Lone Star and Lucifer. He was also a star in the short Into the Black. Now he’ll star in Walker: Independence.

As we get a clearer picture of the cast and crew, it will only excite fans more. Padalecki is an executive producer on the project. It is unknown if he will make an appearance in the new series or not. However, it is clear that he is a cornerstone for The CW and their programming. He has been for almost 20 years now.

Cortez is going to be a great addition to Walker: Independence. Surely Teng and Padalecki know how much competition they have at the moment. Westerns are the in thing yet again and there appears to be one on every network. Will this stack up with the rest?