‘Walker: Independence’ Looks for Its American Frontier

When the new CW spinoff Walker: Independence was announced, a lot of folks got interested quickly. Now it seems production is starting.

Well, the pilot director and executive producer have started to look for locations to shoot. When doing a western, you gotta have some scenery. No one is expecting The CW to put out a show like 1883 but hopefully, they will be able to avoid using cheesy CGI backgrounds as much as possible. There is a lot that still has to go into this production before it is actually a real thing, though.

Larry Teng, who has directed Nancy Drew and Elementary is going to take charge in this role. The great news is that Jared Padalecki is an executive producer as well. Walker: Independence will have the two working closely together on the story and progression. That is if the show is picked up after a pilot.

Much like 1883, this is a frontier origin story. However, instead of starting in Texas, it is going to end there in Independence. That’s where Walker and his family call home. So, the journey is going to be quite something. Set in the late 1800s, the show will follow Cordell’s ancestor, Abby Walker. She sees her husband killed right in front of her after leaving Boston for the West. After meeting up with Hoyt Rawlins, she starts a new life and journey that leads her to Independence.

Another theme of Walker: Independence is going to be the changing society around Independence and the characters there. And how they struggle with those changes. Should be an interesting story with some good people behind the project.

How ‘Walker: Independence’ Story Came To Be

Whenever you hear stories about how a show was made or thought up, it is always intriguing. Sometimes it is just something that was brainstormed in 5 minutes. Other times the source material is old and solidified. However, there is no one way to bring about a story like Walker: Independence. Westerns are hot right now, it makes sense.

So, this story was originally based on a story that Seamus Fahey wrote. Along with Anna Fricke, the two set out on making this story something more. So, they will also be executive producers along with Padalecki. Teng has done a ton of network television behind the camera. That includes The CW and some of CBS’s more important dramas. NCIS: Los Angeles, SEAL Team, Criminal Minds, and more have all have Teng included at some point.

If this pilot does well, fans might really take to this. A frontier story on The CW? I know that a young version of myself that grew up without cable TV would love something like this. It might not be 1883 but it can be the very first Walker: Independence.