‘Walker’ Star Jared Padalecki Gives Fans a Glimpse of His Farm in Hilarious Video

“Walker” star Jared Padalecki is ready for some farming and we’re a bit jealous that we can’t join him.

In an entertaining Instagram video, the “Walker” actor shows his followers his country home and farm in Austin, Texas. The actor takes a little break from Hollywood city life to celebrate everything he loves about the country. Based on the video, it doesn’t look like the popular actor has to worry about cold temperatures like many of us.

With the NFL on FOX theme song, the caption reads, “ARE YOU READY FOR SOME FARMING!!!!! @towwn Check out my personal fowl @[email protected][email protected]#SuperBowl#towwn.”

Fans couldn’t help but go a little wild in the “Walker” star’s comments. One person even commented rows and rows of laughing emojis. From celebrating their favorite sports teams to laughing at the actor’s pet chickens, there’s certainly a lot to smile about in this post. One fan wrote, “I DIED when y’all were holding the chickens.”

‘Walker’ Star Jared Padalecki Shares How He Prepares for Roles in New Video

From “Gilmore Girls” to “Supernatural” to “Walker,” Jared Padalecki has many years of experience knowing the best ways to prepare for the start of a scene. However, I doubt the role of Dean Forester required much weight-lifting.

These days, the actor stars as Cordell Walker in the CW crime drama, “Walker.” This role likely requires more muscle. Lucky for us, the actor gives followers a glimpse of his “workout routine,” in brief, an Instagram video.

Before you start making this your daily exercise routine, struggling to life two fake 45-pound weights isn’t exactly how the actor gets his muscles. This is only the second comedy video he’s shared with fans in a week and we’re grateful for that.

‘Walker’ Star Discusses Exit From Series

No need to panic, Outsiders! “Walker” actor Jared Padalecki isn’t leaving the hit series anytime soon. However, another star of the series discusses whether or not she’d ever return to the role.

“One-hundred percent,” Lindsey Morgan said when asked if she ever saw herself returning to the show. “No questions asked. Me leaving was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life. It’s really interesting because my life can parallel Micki’s a lot, and this was kind of a similar instance. I really need to take the time to take care of myself and my well-being physically and emotionally and mentally, and reevaluate how I got to where I am and make some changes.”

Morgan also mentions that her departure from “Walker” was for personal reasons. As leaving was a difficult choice for her, she also left behind her character, Micki. With Morgan possibly not closing the door on the show, fans can live with knowing there’s a possibility of her coming back.