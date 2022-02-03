‘Walker’ Spinoff Gets Pilot Order at The CW Network

Fans of The CW show Walker should be excited to know that a spinoff from the show has received a pilot order from the network.

What does this mean for the future of the original show? We will touch that base as we get some information about the pilot with help from TV Line. The spinoff is titled Walker: Independence and happens to be a late 1800s-set prequel spinoff of Walker that stars Jared Padalecki.

In the spinoff, we get a chance to follow Abby Walker, who is an affluent Bostonian and her husband is murdered as they go West. The synopsis continues: “On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose.

“Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams,” the Walker spinoff synopsis states. “Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.”

Padalecki will be an executive producer and be an overseer of the spinoff. Walker showrunner Anna Fricke and co-executive producer Seamus Fahey did co-write this pilot script. Fricke and Fahey are also executive producers, too, on the spinoff.

‘Walker’ Episode Finds Cordell Making Important Call About His Future

Sometimes, watching characters move and adjust their paths on a show will be something to remember. In a recent episode of Walker, we find Cordell in the throes of a decision.

This will affect moving forward in the show. But one doesn’t always know whether it will help or hinder that person.

Cordell just made a big decision and it is going to affect a few things. So, Captain Larry James gets shot and Cordell finds himself a leader now. He does have a chance to wield his power and control in this role. What could be the next step? Getting a permanent leadership spot.

But that is not going to happen. Cordell decided that moving on up to a more powerful role was not in the cards for him. Well, James still wants Cordell to replace Micki.

There will have to be someone out there to fill that spot. See, Micki was one heck of a great partner. If someone can do it, though, then it is going to be Cordell Walker. Could he get some help from Liam? That’s possible, but Liam has to come correct and not go behind the brother’s back again and again.

Walker is just one of The CW’s most popular shows and, of course, harkens back to the OG Walker, Texas Ranger show that starred Chuck Norris.