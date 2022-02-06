‘Walker’ Star Jared Padalecki Shares Way He Prepares for Role in New Video

For many years now, Jared Padalecki has been a star on The CW. The Walker star has a new video for fans to see.

As a Texas Ranger (on TV) Padalecki has a level of fitness to uphold. The actor has been pretty fit for a long time. However, we haven’t seen much of his workout routine. That is until now. Get ready to see the Walker lead man impress with his biceps and grip strength.

…Well, sorta. Just watch the video below and you’ll see what I’m talking about.

There’s nothing better than a little humor like that, huh? Dads all over the world make kids laugh and roll their eyes with very similar gags. Act like a rock weighs a lot even though it’s made of sandstone. Pretend that a gallon of milk is the heaviest thing you have ever picked up. Classics!

Now, you wonder if those fake 45lb plates are at his house, or on set? Maybe he got them to impress the wife while he was in the home gym. Anyway, the video was hilarious and it is clear that Padalecki has a comedy bone or two in his body. He’s not just a drama-type actor.

As far as shows on The CW go, Walker has been impressively successful. Just in Season 2, there is a genuine fan base for the show. While there have been some changes and shake-ups in the cast, things keep moving right along. Padalecki has been a big part of that. He is arguably the network’s biggest star ever and they have trusted him.

Now, the Walker universe is set to expand.

‘Walker’ Spin Off Gets Pilot Order from The CW

Padalecki and the rest of the cast and crew at Walker, have done such a good job early on. After less than two full seasons airing on The CW, the network already wants more from the franchise. This series was already a reboot of the classic Chuck Norris series, Walker, Texas Ranger. Now, the series is getting a spin-off. At least a pilot order.

This will be an origin story for the Walker family. Titled Walker: Independence, the series sounds a bit familiar. It will show the journey of Abby Walker, a wealthy Bostonian, and her husband. As they travel west in the late-1800s, her husband is murdered. A little 1883 influence, there?

“On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose,” the synopsis reads.

This is going to be a very interesting show. If it moves past the pilot, it could be like an 1883 tale on The CW. Will the series be able to match the intensity of a show like Tayor Sheridan’s neo-western? That’s hard to say. But, it does sound intriguing, to say the least.