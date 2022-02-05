WATCH: Dazzling Light Show Kicks Off 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

On Friday (February 4th), the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics officially kicked off with a short, dazzling light show that stood out from any other performance.

During the exciting event, NBC shared a video of an amazing display. “Whoa,” the national media outlet declared.

CNN reports that Beijing’s National Stadium is the first venue to host the opening and closing ceremonies for the Summer and Winter Olympics. The stadium has been previously used for competitions. But for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, it will only be used for the opening and closing ceremonies.

Critics Previously Called For Boycotting the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s Why.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics had an impressive start. But there has been some criticism that continues to laminate over the highly anticipated international sporting event. The critics were seeking to boycott the event being in Beijing. This was a form of protest against China over the Uyghur Genocide. In a July 2020 letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Uyghur Congress urged the organization to reconsider holding the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

However, the IOC revealed in a statement to Reuters that it must remain neutral on all global political issues. The organization said it has received assurance from the Chinese government authorities. They promise that the principles of the Olympic Charter will be respected in the context of the Games. The World Uyghur Congress states that the IOC had acted in breach of the Olympic Charter. The organization did this by failing to reconsider holding the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Following verifiable evidence of genocide and crimes against humanity taking place against the Uyghur and other Turkic Muslims. All by the People’s Republic of China.

Meanwhile, Chinese artist Ai Weiwei says that the IOC is continuing to ignore the safety of the country’s athletes. The organization is doing this by prioritizing business by having the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. It is also standing next to the authoritarians in this situation.

“[The IOC has] never remained as a neutral position. They’re always standing next to the authoritarians or business. Business is the first target for them,” Weiwei explains. “Since the 2008 Olympics, they have been working with the government’s propaganda. And this time they’re even more. They are ignoring the top athletes’ from China’s safety and wellbeing. But rather to be part of the state of propaganda. Which is, it’s pretty sad.”

President Biden Is Not Sending Dignitary Delegation to 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

In December 2021, the Biden administration stated it will not be sending any diplomatic or official representation to the 2022 Beijing Winter Games and Paralympic Games. This is due to China’s ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses.

“The athletes on Team USA have our support,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki explained at the time. We will be behind them 100% as we cheer them on from home. We will not be contributing to the fanfare of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.”