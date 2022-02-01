WATCH: ‘Jackass Forever’ Star Johnny Knoxville’s WWE Career Ended as Soon as it Started at Royal Rumble

Johnny Knoxville’s wrestling career may be short-lived after all. The Jackass Forever made an appearance at this weekend’s WrestleMania Royal Rumble event as a celebrity guest. And unfortunately, the appearance did not seem to go the way he was hoping it would.

Prior to his less than stellar performance in the ring, the Jackass Forever actor declared that he was going to be super successful during the Royal Rumble. “I want to something else, something big. That’s right, I wanna make a run for the Rumble. That’s right, WWE’s Royal Rumble. Thirty men enter, one guy is left standing. That’s me.”

The Jackass Forever castmate further explained in his social media post that he has seen the current WWE wrestlers and is just not impressed with the lineup. “They don’t have anyone big enough to throw me over the top rope. What, is Little E or Roman Ruins going to do it? Ha! And Vince McMahon, you’ve always been really kind to us, and we appreciate it, but I sincerely hope you are auditioning bigger, tougher talent for the 2022 Royal Rumble because I don’t want to hurt anyone. So, just like the shirt says, ‘Johnny Knoxville, world champ.’ Woo hoo!”

However, following his entrance with the rest of the Jackass Forever crew, Knoxville ended up getting pummeled by various wrestlers, including AJ Styles and Montez Ford. Ridge Holland ended up placing him on the outside of the ring. Sami Zayn eventually eliminated him with a boot to the face.

You can see the performance below.

‘Jackass Forever’ Star Johnny Knoxville Shares Thoughts About His Royal Rumble Performance

Following his Royal Rumble appearance, Jackass Forever star Johnny Knoxville took to his Instagram account to share his thoughts about the event and his performance. “It took four ‘superstars’ FOUR ‘superstars’ working in tandem to take me out,” the stuntman declared. “And anyone who viewed the fight saw me pound that low down and dirty Sami Zayn into submission.”

The Jackass Forever actor goes on to share a few choice words for Zayn. “So to have that bozo eliminate me from the rumble is infuriating at best. But I will exact my revenge that I promise you. Sami Zayn will feel my wrath. And I WILL be a world champion one day. Sincerely, Johnny Knoxville, Future World Champion.”

Knoxville is currently preparing for the premiere of Jackass Forever. The upcoming film is the latest installment of the Jackass franchise and comes more than 10 years after Jackass 3D. Knoxville, Steve-O, and Chris Pontius have officially returned. Jeff Tremaine is directing the film. The film was originally set to premiere in March of 2021 but was pushed back to July 2021. Eventually, it was September 2021 and then October 2021. It appears the February 4, 2022 premiere date is a go for the film.