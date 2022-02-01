WATCH: Kenny G Gets Smooth Spot in New Busch Light Super Bowl Commercial

The reason we watch the Super Bowl is for the commercials, right? Aside from the fact that Super Bowl LVI will actually be a pretty epic game (go Bengals!) the commercials are the best parts. And a new Busch Light ad takes the cake. That’s because the beer company is partnering with the iconic Kenny G for a hilarious spot. And you won’t want to miss this one.

In a press release from the company, Busch Beer representatives shared the announcement and expressed their excitement about the partnership with Kenny G.

“The spot features Kenny G delivering an electrifying performance of “Head for the Mountains,” bringing to life the beautiful sounds of crisp, cold, mountain refreshment you get every time you crack a Busch Light. The spot was created by the Martin Agency and is inspired by the iconic mountains — the ones you hike, the ones on the Busch Light can and the ones serenaded in the classic Busch commercials from the 70’s and 80’s.”

They go on to add that:

“To bring the ballad back in a big way, the creative features giant, singing mountain spirits (including Kenny G) serenading Busch Light drinkers because, as the song goes, ‘every time you crack open a Busch Light, the mountains start singing’.

The ad starts out with two guys who are enjoying a brisk, green day in the mountains. One man hands his buddy a Busch Light and quips, “Whenever you crack open a Busch Light, the mountains begin to sing.”

A Giant Kenny G Reminds Beer Buddies How Busch Light is So Smooth

The second friend then cracks one open and the hills make a resounding “Busccchhhh” echo as people appear in the sky singing. They then tell the giant Kenny G to take over and as he does, the two buddies from down below comment,” That’s so smooth.”

Of the ad, Busch Light says it’s a tribute to the company’s roots and they’re proud Kenny G is here to help.

“More than 40 years ago, ‘it’s cold and it’s smooth, and it’s waiting for you’ launched Busch Light’s jingle into the hearts and minds of beer fans,” said Daniel Blake, Group VP, Budweiser & Value at Anheuser-Busch. “And when the time came to revive that iconic jingle, there was only one person smooth enough for the job, American jazz saxophonist, and one of the best-selling artists of all time, Kenny G. We can’t wait for Busch Light fans to see their favorite beer show up on one of the biggest days in sports,” the beer company also said in the press release.

The 30-second commercial will air at some point during the Super Bowl, but you can get a sneak peek here: