WATCH: Matthew and Kelly Stafford Have Heartwarming Embrace Following Rams Victory

The Los Angeles Rams are going to the Super Bowl. In back-to-back NFL seasons, one of the two participants in the Super Bowl will be competing for a championship in their home building. Sean McVay’s team overcame a vicious San Francisco defense on Sunday night to end Kyle Shanahan’s four-game-winning streak versus Los Angeles. It was a big night for a lot of members of the Rams, including longtime superstar DL Aaron Donald. It was especially huge for the team’s quarterback, Matthew Stafford, and his wife Kelly, as he advanced to his first Super Bowl ever. The couple, following the victory in Los Angeles, had a heartwarming embrace that NFL fans loved.

Great moment between Matthew Stafford and his wife. #SuperBowlBound pic.twitter.com/elxZDz691D — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 31, 2022

CBS reporter Josina Anderson shot the video of the couple celebrating the moment after the game. The Rams traded for the longtime Detroit Lions’ signal-caller in the offseason. In his first season in Los Angeles, Stafford won the NFC West, beat Tom Brady and guided the Rams to another Super Bowl opportunity.

Now What for the Rams?

The stage is now set between the Bengals and the Rams. Los Angeles opened as 3.5-point favorites in their home stadium in two weeks. Joe Burrow has the opportunity to become the first quarterback ever to win the Heisman, National Title, and a Super Bowl versus the Rams.

He told reporters after the Bengals’ win versus the Chiefs on Sunday, via the Associated Press, “We’ve been a second-half team all year.” He continued, “You don’t really want to be that way, but that’s kind of how it’s worked out. Our defense really stepped up in the second half and on offense we made plays when we had to. … It was just a great overall team effort.”

The Bengals were the underdog in back-to-back weeks versus the Titans and the Chiefs. Burrow was sacked an NFL-record nine times in the Bengals victory over the Titans. Now, in Year 2 when only six other quarterbacks have pulled off this feat, Burrow has the opportunity to pull off three-straight upsets versus the Rams.

Stafford also told the AP, “I’m blessed to be part of this team, with this group of guys, this coaching staff.” He continued, “You can’t write the story any better. I’m at a loss for words. I’m just having a blast playing ball with these guys …” Stafford is going to the Super Bowl. After years of losing in Detroit, the Rams took a big swing trading for him.

Both quarterbacks were SEC superstars, with Burrow shining at LSU. Stafford shined at UGA. Neither quarterback has appeared in the Super Bowl before. The Bengals were last in the Super Bowl 33 years ago. For the Rams, it was just three years prior against the Patriots.