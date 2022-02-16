WATCH: Rams’ Van Jefferson Learned Wife Went Into Labor After Winning Super Bowl

Just as the Los Angeles Rams were clawing their way to a 23-20 win over the Bengals during Sunday’s Super Bowl, there was another epic drama playing out in the stands. The wife of Los Angeles wide receiver Van Jefferson had gone into labor early. As the 25-year-old celebrated the victory, he didn’t know his wife had been rushed to the hospital. Cameras caught the moment he found out and told his 5-year-old daughter she was about to be a big sister.

Van Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, knew she could go into labor during the Super Bowl. She was 40 weeks pregnant and “feeling it,” but she wasn’t due until Feb. 17. She was going to cheer him on like normal and pray.

“Just like any other game, I’m going to be there this Sunday and I’m going to stay calm … and pray to God my water doesn’t break,” Samaria Jefferson said before the Super Bowl. “I am 100 percent going to be there. I would not miss this moment for anything.”

But if she did go into labor, she told the Rams support staff to keep a secret from her husband until after the game. Something Van Jefferson disagreed with. They have dated since high school, and she knew how hard he’d worked.

“He is going to play. He is going to keep playing,” she said. “I said, ‘You play. I’ll see you at the hospital afterward.’ That’s what it is. I will never take that moment away from him.”

At halftime, she knew it was time to go. Rams support staff rushed her via a stretcher to a waiting ambulance outside of SoFi Stadium, witnesses said. Cameras caught the moment Van Jefferson learned about it after the game.

Van Jefferson: ‘I Got Three Prizes Today’

The Rams wideout didn’t get much time to celebrate his Super Bowl victory. Moments after being told his wife was in labor, he leaned down to explain to their 5-year-old daughter, Bella, she would be a big sister. Then they rushed off to join her at the hospital.

He shared the big news with the rest of the world that night.

“It was a great day, bro. I got three prizes today — my wife, my son, and the Super Bowl,” he said in an Instagram Story, according to ESPN.

He tweeted a photo of Samaria holding their newborn son on Monday with the caption “MVP.”

The couple hasn’t decided on a name yet, but Van found inspiration for one from the Super Bowl.

“After he was born, Van walked into the room, and he said, ‘I have a great idea for a name: Wynn Jefferson,'” Samaria told the TODAY show on Wednesday. “We’re torn between Wynn and Miles Jefferson.”