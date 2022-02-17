WATCH: This Video of Super Bowl LVI’s Pregame Flyover Will Give You Chills

Before the kickoff of Sunday night’s Super Bowl LVI matchup featuring the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, fans got an incredible glimpse of a one-of-a-kind flyover.

As fans gathered into SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Sunday night, football fans were ready to see some stars hit the field. But first, they were treated to some stars in the afternoon sky as the Air Force Heritage Flight performed an unforgettable five aircraft formation flight. The flyover began just as the National Anthem performance was wrapping up.

Now, the NFL is giving us a peek into the breathtaking performance, sharing a behind-the-scenes video.

P-51 Mustang

A-10 Thunderbolt

F-16 Fighting Falcon

F-22 Raptor

F-35 Lightning



A rare five plane flyover soared across the sky on Super Bowl Sunday. #SBLVI @usairforce #afflyover pic.twitter.com/UwFoOCXJLw — NFL (@NFL) February 17, 2022

It’s a rare look into what it takes to put a show like this together as we honor those serving in the US Air Force. And, it’s a video of the memorable flyover that will certainly give anyone chills!

Giving Super Bowl Fans A Historic Performance

The Twitter post shares the five types of aircraft we saw in the awesome display last weekend. The NFL page also notes what a rare sight these impressive aircraft are. The aircraft featured in the show are, a P-51 Mustang; an A-10 Thunderbolt; an F-16 Fighting Falcon; an F-22 Raptor, and an F-35 Lightning. These five models were chosen to represent the US Air Force’s 75 years as a service branch in the historic Super Bowl moment.

The Wednesday evening Twitter post begins with some amazing clips. The NFL shares the moments as the US Air Force pilots gear up for the Sunday evening flyover. Then, it’s almost we are witnessing a genuine Top Gun moment as the aircrafts approach SoFi stadium for the historic flyover moment. Next, the screen splits into four sections showing multiple points of view. From exterior shots showing the magnificent aircrafts, to video of the ground below from the cockpit; and even video of the pilots as they fly overhead, the behind-the-scenes look gives us an amazing peek into the historic moment.

Honoring 75 Years of Service

Each one of the aircraft represents an era within the US Air Force. The five-plane combination features aircraft from the oldest model in the show, a World War II P-51 Mustang; all the way up to the modern-day F-35 Lightning plane.

The P-51 Mustang lead the formation Sunday. Known as the “Wee Willy II,” the P-51 Mustang was used during World War II. The historic plane also served pilots in multiple Air National Guard units. Additionally, after serving in the service for many years, the P-51 Mustang was sold to a private owner. From there the historic “Wee Willy II” went on to become an air racer craft. The impressive craft even broke the world speed record for piston engines in 1979.