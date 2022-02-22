‘Wayne’s World’ Director Opens Up About Long Rumored Feud

Wayne’s World director Penelope Spheeris addressed the rumors surrounding her work relationship with actor Mike Myers.

“I am going to break the myth right now,” Spheeris told The Hollywood Reporter. “When we were shooting Wayne’s World, there really were no clashes with the actors. The reason people think that is I wasn’t able to direct Wayne’s World 2 because I didn’t want to make any cuts to the first one that they asked me to do. And that was the only point of contention that we had, honestly. I have had collisions with actors [on other projects] before, one was Rip Torn and the other was Molly Shannon. My advice to young people who may have a problem is if you think you’re right, call their agent and fink them out.”

Spheeris simply chose not to return for the sequel. There was no hidden agenda or beef between her, the stars, or executive producer Lorne Michaels. In fact, runaway success of Wayne’s World would make it more likely for her to be asked back.

“I am absolutely astounded and amazed that it has survived these 30 years and is still in good favor,” said Spheeris, referring to the film’s cult status. “We had no idea when we made the movie that it would even be around for a week, and now here it is 30 years later. It is indescribably gratifying. It was a magical combination of cast and crew and a magical moment. There is no other way to explain it.”

She also discussed working with Michaels on bringing Wayne’s World from Saturday Night Live to the big screen.

“In the 40 years I have known him, the number one thing in his life is Saturday Night Live. Everything else is secondary. And I think he was, like me, surprised and appreciative of the audience reception. I remember him saying, ‘This only happens once in a lifetime.’ And I thought, ‘Oh, come on now. I can do it again.’ But guess what? Only once in a lifetime. It really helped all of our careers.”

Wayne’s World Director Talks Iconic Movie Cameos

In addition to an iconic cast, Wayne’s World was packed full of memorable cameos. Spheeris unpacked the backstories for a handful of the film’s wild appearances.

“Meat Loaf and I were friends before the movie, I wanted him to play the bouncer,” explained Spheeris. “So, [Michaels] let that happen. He was a sweetheart. And we also have a little cameo from Chris Farley. I remember Lorne called me up and says, ‘I’ve got this fantastic guy named Chris Farley. He’s really afraid of the camera, so be really careful when dealing with him.’ He was so shy, but that was part of his charm. Robert Patrick also had that great cameo as the Terminator cop. We’re still friends.”

However, one cameo she was unsure of was that of Married… With Children star Ed O’Neil, though the humorous moment won her over.

“You know, when I read that, I was like, ‘I don’t get it, you guys. Why is this guy going off like this? But OK, I’ll shoot it anyway.’ And it was hilarious. And Ed never broke character. Even between takes, he just sat there, talking to himself about psycho stuff,” stated Spheeris.