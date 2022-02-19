What Character Did Donnie Wahlberg Play in ‘The Sixth Sense’?

When you think of the legendary psychological thriller The Sixth Sense, two actors likely come to mind: Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment. If you’re a big fan of the movie, you could throw Toni Collette in there as well. Well, there’s a fourth star, who even the biggest Sixth Sense fans probably don’t associate with the film, despite his role being an extremely memorable one. It’s Donnie Wahlberg!

Now, you might be thinking, “Donnie Wahlberg? I don’t remember him in that movie at all”. And it’s not your fault, the Blue Bloods star is completely unrecognizable in the film. Remember Vincent Grey? Malcolm Crowe’s biggest regret as a psychiatrist and eventual murderer? He and Donnie Wahlberg are one and the same.

So how did the buff singer-songwriter transform himself into the emaciated Vincent Gray? In an interview with USA Today, the Sixth Sense star revealed his punishing methods. “I starved myself,” Wahlberg recalls. “I would fast for two days, then only eat steamed cabbage and drink beet juice.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Wahlberg continues, “I would chew gum all day and I would literally walk around the streets to burn thousands of calories. I didn’t shower for weeks – I just wasn’t taking care of myself and I was a loner. That was as close as I could come to this guy. I definitely had to suffer in the only way I could.”

Though most fans don’t associate Donnie Wahlberg with the Vincent Gray character, his extreme method acting was worth it in the end. The Vincent Gray scene set the tone for the movie and began the trail of breadcrumbs that would lead to a truly iconic cinematic twist.

Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Blue Bloods’ Character Drops NKOTB Reference

Many fans now know Donnie Wahlberg as the hard-boiled NYPD detective, Danny Reagan. Long before Blue Bloods ever hit the small screen, however, he was the founding member of one of the most popular boy bands of the 80s and 90s, New Kids On The Block.

Though they peaked in popularity over 30 years ago, fans around the world remain dedicated to Donnie Wahlberg and his band – and Donnie Wahlberg remains equally devoted to his fans. In a recent episode of Blue Bloods, Wahlberg gave NKOTB fans a shoutout in the form of a karaoke scene.

At the end of the Season 12 episode, Danny Reagan grabs a microphone and busts a move in a karaoke performance of the Rolling Stones classic, “Start Me Up”. Wahlberg later confirmed fans’ suspicions that it was an allusion to New Kids On The Block on Twitter. He writes, “My performance in this scene was 100% done for NKOTB fans aka #Blockheads aka my BH family!”