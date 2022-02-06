What Was ‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman’s First Acting Role?

If you can believe it, “Ozark” star Jason Bateman’s first acting role goes back to 1981 with one iconic television series. Bateman has worked for 41 years in the entertainment industry.

At 12, Bateman appeared in 21 episodes on “Little House On The Prairie” with legendary actor Michael Landon. He played James Cooper Ingalls, the son of Charles Ingalls (played by Michael Landon).

Jason Bateman Had Key Role On Show In Late Season

Jason Bateman played James Cooper, an orphaned boy who gets adopted by the Ingalls family. Bateman died in his last show episode called “He Was Only Twelve Part 2”, a victim of a shooting by bank robbers. Bateman’s character is critically wounded and slips into a coma before dying.

Interestingly enough, Bateman appeared in Karen Grassle’s last appearance in the series proper, as Caroline Ingalls. According to IMDb, Grassle would not feature again until the TV movie special, “The Last Farewell,” concluded the story and series.

IMDb recounted that many critical viewers thought the episode “jumped the shark” or was too far-fetched to continue. The website mentioned that a literal appearance by St. Peter and the direct intervention of God himself to perform a miracle cure occurred during the episode.

Bateman Honored By Harvard Group

On Thursday, Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals group honored the 52-year-old Bateman with their annual Man of the Year award.

In the early days, retweeting meant tying your message on the leg of someone else’s carrier pigeon. #HyundaiPartner #IONIQ5 https://t.co/OA7BKpRYTB — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) January 30, 2022

The Associated Press reported that the “Ozark” actor wore a sparkly bra to accept his “golden pudding pot” and sang during the ceremony. The 55th winner of the prize poked fun at himself for past television and film roles before fighting a “younger version of himself” with a toy sword.

Jason Bateman’s song of choice? He sang The Bangles hit son “Eternal Flame.” It also sang it in his 2002 “Sweetest Thing” role, but this time he had a frozen banana as his “microphone.”

The group gave out its annual prize for the first time since 2020 because of the pandemic. Past winners include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, and Samuel L. Jackson. The group honored Jennifer Gardner as 2022 Woman of the Year on Saturday.

Jason Bateman acknowledged a couple of audience members during the show. His former co-star Will Arnett and actor Sean Hayes appeared for Bateman’s special roast. The trio has a podcast called “SmartLess” and will tour together this month.

“I am flattered, grateful, mortified, and oddly comfortable,” Bateman joked.

Bateman’s Got An Award History

The actor notably earned a Primetime Emmy for his “Ozark” directing in 2020. The actor’s also won two SAG awards for acting in his Netflix show.

In 2005, Jason Bateman won a Golden Globe for best actor for his portrayal of Michael Bluth in “Arrested Development.” Bateman got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 26, 2017.