‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant ‘Escaped Death’ Five Times and Survived the Bonus Round

“Wheel of Fortune” contestants always share interesting facts about themselves at the start of the show. But this contestant might beat them all out.

Nate Cimino shared with “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak that he’s escaped death five times. That’s more close calls than most people face in a lifetime. Sajak couldn’t help but laugh when he read that, though he admitted it’s not funny.

“Yeah, I mean I’ve run with scissors sometimes,” Cimino said on the show’s Instagram. “But I think escaping death five times is pretty good for a guy with an office job.”

“Well, maybe I don’t wanna ask anything else,” Sajak replied. “But don’t fall and impale yourself on the Wheel. That’s all I ask.”

Later on in the video, we see Cimino solve a “Wheel of Fortune” puzzle and rack up some cash. Afterward, Sajak mentions, “During the last commercial break, I asked and you said you’d escaped death five times. I said name one and you said…”

“Jumping from a moving train,” Cimino answered.

Folks, don’t try this at home. The “Wheel of Fortune” contestant is lucky he walked away from one near-death experience like that, let alone five. Even Sajak said that he won’t talk about the other four on the air because they’re “horrific.”

Eventually, Cimino’s success brought him all the way to the Bonus Round. As the video’s Instagram caption put it, “Nate’s escaped death FIVE times—but will he survive tonight’s Bonus Round?”

The answer is, yes. Cimino didn’t receive a ton of help from the letters already on the board, but he named the right Place. It was “Gloomy Cave,” and Cimino ended up walking away with an additional $39,000.

As Sajak said, “That was his sixth near-death experience.”

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Wish Vanna White a Happy Birthday

Vanna White has been hosting “Wheel of Fortune” nearly as long as Pat Sajak has. And yet, it doesn’t look like she’s aged a day. Nonetheless, the show still wanted to wish White a happy birthday on Feb. 18.

“Poise, grace, and a heart of gold!” the show’s Instagram captioned the post. “Join us in wishing @officialvannawhite a very happy birthday!”

“Wheel of Fortune” fans did not disappoint. Many of them took to the comments on the post to wish White the best.

“Happy birthday Vanna, wishing you a beautiful day and year,” one fan wrote.

“Happy Birthday, Vanna! Have a great day,” another person said.

“Happy Birthday Vanna,” someone else commented. “You are such a beautiful spirit.” Several of the messages also included birthday-themed emojis like party favors, balloons, and champagne glasses.

Here’s to hoping the “Wheel of Fortune” host enjoyed her special day.