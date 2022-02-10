‘Wheel of Fortune’ Continues Historic Run With Third Consecutive Contestant Winning $100,000

Wheel of Fortune has extended its historic winning streak another day. Tonight, a third contestant on the show won a whopping $100,000. This makes three consecutive $100k wins on the show, which is unheard of. Pat Sajak even made a joke before her big win, saying that they had to get an emergency shipment of confetti.

The clip cuts to Bree (covered in confetti, of course) on the Wheel of Fortune stage with Sajak and Vanna White as they congratulate the winner. Not only is her win historic, but her final solve was impressive. With only a couple of letters on the board, Bree correctly solved the phrase “just you wait.” Well, it looks like Bree will be waiting on her six-figure payout, and Pat Sajak will be waiting for another contestant to make this winning streak last another day.

WHAT?! 🤯 Another historic night! Bree is our 🎉🎉🎉 THIRD $100,000 WINNER IN A ROW! Breaking News: Wheel of Fortune is running out of confetti! 🎉🎉🎉 @KATUNews pic.twitter.com/WSAoBmhi8r — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) February 10, 2022

Fans of Wheel of Fortune were equally as excited by Bree’s historic win. “This is crazy! I can’t believe it. This has never happened before,” one fan tweeted.

“The magic of February 2022 continues! Congrats to Bree on the win at the $100,000 prize tonight on #WheelOfFortune!”

One Twitter user was so amazed by the third consecutive win that they did the math on it, and the odds of Bree winning are out of this world. “24 spaces, 1 $100,000 prize. So any player has a 1/24 shot of landing on it. It happening twice in a row is 1/576. It happening three times in a row is 1/13,824. Amazing that this happened. Will we see it happen again tomorrow, where the chance would be 1/331,776?”

Pat Sajak ‘Stunned’ By Two Historic ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Wins – and Now a Third

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak has had a front-row seat to this historic winning streak. To say the least, he’s stunned (and at a loss for words… almost). After the second winner, Sajak sat down with his daughter, Maggie, to talk about the wins. Maggie is the official social media correspondent for the game show. They couldn’t have picked a better person for the job, either. After all, Wheel of Fortune has been a part of her life since birth.

Maggie was also surprised by the series of $100k wins. “I know, we are heading into our 40th season in the fall and we still see things we’ve never saw before on the show.” Now, it might seem like Pat Sajak already knows about the prizes that people win on the show, but he actually doesn’t. Before he opens the prize envelope, he’s just as clueless as the contestants. “Maggie, I was stunned,” Sajak told his daughter. “I never thought I’d see that on the show.”