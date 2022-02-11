‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Denies Show Would Ever Rig Game

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is denying claims that the show is fixed after three contestants in a row won $100,000.

After the last three wins, viewers started raising suspicions about the game show. But Sajak stepped in to straighten some things up.

In spite of the three $100,000 wins, Wheel of Fortune fans started assuming things on social media. The show made history this week (Feb 7-9) and Sajak continues to deny all the made-up theories.

Pat Sajak Denies the Many Conspiracy Theories on Social Media

On February 9, Sajak shared a tweet with his Twitter followers that gave a quick reminder.

“A quick reminder to conspiracy theorists: thanks to the quiz show scandals of the 1950s, fixing a TV game show is a federal crime,” Sajak said. “I really like our players, and I’d like them all to win, but I draw the line at serving prison time.”

Soon after, a former Wheel of Fortune champion, Robert Santoli added his thoughts on the situation. He even added a few suggestions for the host to make sure everything is running properly on the game show.

“I know it’s time consuming, but one day you and Vanna should open up all the envelopes just to prove there’s just one $100K/Million,” Santoli recommended. “I also sometimes see your card that marks the $100K spot in red, so you know where it is before they even spin!”

But it didn’t take long for Sajak to completely shoot this idea down. Santoli’s suggestion wasn’t enough to convince the host.

“Anyone silly enough to believe in things like that cannot be convinced of anything,” Sajak responded. “It would be a total waste of time. I love how one day we’re ‘robbing’ players of their winnings and then we’re ‘allowing’ them to win. Some folks just have a conspiratorial nature. Best to ignore.”

Since Wheel of Fortune has been experiencing a record-setting amount of wins, they’re going to need to restock the confetti for the upcoming shows.

Tune in to the next Wheel of Fortune episode tonight on ABC at 7:30/6:30c. There just might be another winner.

February is an Exciting Month For the Winners on Wheel of Fortune

With all of these big wins, Wheel of Fortune fans are experiencing a very entertaining month. At the beginning of the week (Feb 7-9), three contestants took home the grand prize of $100,000. It was all fun and games until Pat Sajak had enough on Wednesday night.

Sajak couldn’t handle the winning streak any longer and had to walk off the stage. It’ll be interesting to see what he does for the next big win.