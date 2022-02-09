‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Hilariously Figured Out Why Twitter Got ‘Twice as Annoying’

Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak solved one of the internet’s most intriguing mysteries: why Twitter can be so insufferable.

“It seemed to me that some Twitter users had become twice as annoying,” tweeted Sajak. “Then I remembered that the number of characters allowed had doubled a few years ago. Mystery solved.”

Recently, Sajak’s attitude towards Twitter seems to have soured. The Wheel of Fortune host has shared several tweets denouncing the platform. Granted, he maintained the sarcastic tone he’s known for.

“Over the last two centuries our average height has increased by several inches, our average body temperature has decreased by about a degree, and our skin has gotten ten times thinner,” the Wheel of Fortune host first tweeted. While his words aren’t specific, he appeared to address the court of public opinion.

“One thing you notice when you put Twitter aside for a while and spend your time in real life, is that those things you thought everyone was talking about almost no one is talking about,” Sajak later explained. His frustration is understandable; Twitter often becomes an echo chamber of negativity.

Wheel of Fortune Host Talks Conspiracy Theorists

Recently, Sajak also called out the conspiracy theorists who claim Wheel of Fortune is rigged. Sajak said: “A quick reminder to conspiracy theorists: thanks to the quiz show scandals of the 1950s, fixing a TV game show is a federal crime. I really like our players, and I’d like them all to win, but I draw the line at serving prison time.”

Fans sounded off in the replies. While many agreed with him, others didn’t.

“I know it’s time consuming,” one such conspiracy theorist replied. “But one day you and Vanna should open up all the envelopes to prove there’s just one $100K/Million. I also sometimes see your card that marks the $100K spot in red, so you know where it is before they even spin!”

Sajak promptly responded: “Anyone silly enough to believe in things like that cannot be convinced of anything. It would be a total waste of time. I love how one day we’re “robbing” players of their winnings and then we’re “allowing” them to win. Some folks just have a conspiratorial nature. Best to ignore.”

“It’s especially weird to me to accuse something like that to the longtime shows (Wheel, J!, Price, etc.),” tweeted a fan in defense of the Wheel of Fortune host. “Most people in the business knew all about the scandals when each of those shows started. There’s no way it would happen.” Another then added: “Agreed. When I was on a couple years ago, it was evident that multiple steps were taken to avoid even the appearance of cheating. The show runs like a well-oiled machine.”